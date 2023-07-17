'It's not 'Lawt-ner,' it's 'Lowt-ner.'"- When Taylor Lautner revealed his name’s correct pronunciation 

Taylor Lautner fans are in for a big surprise as the werewolf from Twilight revealed that journalists and fans have been mispronouncing his name for the decades that he’s been in the industry.

The 31-year-old actor recently appeared on The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby, disclosing in the interview that he’s never corrected anybody for mispronouncing his second name.

“My sister likes to give me a lot of crap for this. It is my fault that nobody knows how it's actually pronounced because I never corrected anybody for decades. It is technically 'Lowt-ner.' But I just never in interviews or anything stopped someone and said, 'It's not 'Lawt-ner,' it's 'Lowt-ner.'"

The surprising revelation tagged along the biggest wonderment as to why didn’t Taylor Lautner ever bring this up, to which the Valentine’s Day actor said that the mispronunciation just didn’t bother him much.

The actor also shared that since he rose to fame at a young age, it felt awkward for him to correct anybody and so, he just let it go.

“When I was 11 with Sharkboy and Lava Girl, I wasn't going to tell people they were pronouncing my name wrong," Taylor Lautner said.

Taylor Lautner revealed he accepted Twilight because of rejection from another Disney movie

Taylor Lautner appeared as a guest on The Unplanned Podcast with Matt and Abby, on July 5, 2023. Taylor discussed how he got the role of Jacob Black, the werewolf in the popular Twilight film series.

Taylor Lautner shared an interesting narration of how he got the part of Jacob Black in Twilight on The Unplanned Podcast with Matt and Abby (Image via Spotify and Getty)

The actor shared that he appeared for two screen tests in one day, Journey to the Center of the Earth with Dwayne Johnson and Twilight. Lautner said that he was thrilled about his screen test for the Disney movie and not so much for Twilight. He said,

“I was screen testing for a huge Disney movie starring opposite The Rock called Journey to the Center of the Earth. I was like if I get this my life is made, and on the same day I was also screen testing for a movie I never heard of."

The actor further elaborated that his agents told him about Twilight as a film based on popular book series about vampires, but “meh” he wasn’t too excited about it and desperately wanted to bag “The Rock job”.

Lautner also noted that he was happy with both his screen tests but reiterated to his agents that he really wanted “The Rock Disney movie”.

Taylor Lautner recalled,

“A couple of weeks later my agent called me and they were like “We’ve got good news and bad news for you. You didn’t get The Rock Disney movie”, and I was heartbroken “but you did get this Twilight thing" and I was like okay. They’re like “I’m telling you I’m telling you, Taylor, this thing is gonna be big.”"

Taylor Lautner rose to fame with his role as werewolf Jacob Black and also Bella's love interest (Image via Twilight Saga Fandom and Getty)

On July 7, Taylor Lautner recently joined his ex and Speak Now singer Taylor Swift, as a part of Swift’s The Eras tour. Taylor Swift took to Instagram to thank Lautner “for being so awesome to hang with on set.”

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift were a couple just for a few months in 2009. Now, Taylor Lautner is happily married to Taylor Dome since November 11, 2022, and the three "Taylors" are great friends.