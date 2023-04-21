Twilight reboot: 4 actors who can play Taylor Lautner's Jacob Black

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a remake of the Twilight franchise is brewing in the shape of a TV show at Lionsgate. Although nothing has yet been confirmed by the studio, the news has taken social media by storm.

Many fans are anticipating with joy a TV show of their favorite franchise. Whether it will be a reboot or if it will take a different approach is yet to be revealed. The news comes amidst the Harry Potter reboot news that HBO recently made official.

The fandom of these two franchises often overlaps. In fact, several fans even deem Twilight to be a superior fantasy novel.

Twilight, in its heyday, has seen considerable popularity that has hardly been surpassed. It racked up around $3.4 billion globally with its film adaptations. The franchise has sold over 160 million copies worldwide in 46 languages.

In fact, it created a roadmap for many vampiric YA fiction of the future. As such, it comes as no surprise that Lionsgate is contemplating a reboot.

With rumors of the remake in the air, many are wondering who will play their favorite characters onscreen. Already, fan cast websites and fanfiction sites are blowing up with fans recasting their favorites in the role.

Twilight reboot: Fabien Frankel and 3 other actors who can pull off Taylor Lautner’s Jacob Black

1) Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi would really be able to pull off the intricacies of his namesake Jacob Black’s character.

Jacob Black is a werewolf who has an emotional response to any situation in Twilight, as opposed to the calm and quiet Edward. Jacob is not shrouded in mystery like Edward. He can be emotional, vulnerable, and open when he wants to be. Yet, if one thinks of it as his weakness, he has also got claws that he is not afraid to show off.

Jacob Elordi has recently shown much promise in HBO’s Euphoria. Although many have cast Elordi as Edward Cullen in the fan cast, he is a much-suited candidate as Jacob.

His role as angsty teenager Nate Jacobs in Euphoria, as well as playing the role of Noah Flynn, who is in a love triangle in Kissing Booth, has baptized him for this role. He also knows his way around teen drama as well as serious roles in movies like Deep Waters, Pirates of the Caribbean, etc.

He will be the perfect actor to play Jacob Black in the Twilight remake.

2) Fabien Frankel

There is a duality in the character of Jacob Black from Twilight. He can be extremely likable due to his emotional openness, and yet when these same emotions go to his head and make him sabotage Bella’s relationship, he can be extremely unlikable as well.

Fabien Frankel recently rose to fame with his role as Ser Criston Cole in HBO’s House of the Dragon. Although he started off as an extremely likable character, he went on to become one of the most hated by the end of House of the Dragon season one.

His ability to make his character go from one spectrum to another in the eyes of his audience is what makes him the most suitable candidate for this role.

Fabien Frankel has been in many acclaimed movies and TV shows such as The Serpent, Venice at Dawn, An Uncandid Portrait, etc. Although he is fairly new to the scene and still has a long way to go, he has shown much promise already to make him a worthy contender for the role of Jacob Black in Twilight.

3) Dylan Minnette

Dylan Minnette rose to fame with 13 reasons why. His acting portfolio is diverse. He has already acted in many commercially successful projects such as, Don’t Breathe, Prisoners, Scream, Goosebumps, etc.

Part of the reason why he would be such a good Jacob Black is that he has the potential to be that outgoing and would take the audience by surprise. The surprise element is what will act in his favor.

Dylan Minnette has been acting since he was eight. So, although his rise to fame has been fairly recent, he is almost a seasoned professional. He has many awards and accolades to his name, and he would take the screens by storm if he played Jacob Black in Twilight.

4) Caleb McLaughlin

The accusation of racial bias due to an overwhelmingly white cast is not something new to both Twilight and the Harry Potter franchise. While Harry Potter has reportedly been looking for people of color actors to play the lead role in the new reboot, there has been no such news in the outlets so far from Twilight.

Caleb McLaughlin's popularity rose with his role in Stranger Things. Since then, he has done many interesting projects like Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Becoming, Concrete Cowboy, and many more.

He has the charisma and the power to pull a lead role like Jacob Black in Twilight. He would blend in perfectly if he is cast in the rumored remake.

Although news of the reboot hasn't been confirmed yet, the excitement of fans is at an all-time high. Only time can tell what Lionsgate has in store for the audience.

