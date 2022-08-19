Fact Check: Is Sydney McLaughlin related to Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin?

Sydney McLaughlin and Caleb McLaughlin are two of the most famous personalities hailing from the United States of America. While Sydney is an Olympian who has a world record in the 400 metres hurdles, Caleb is an actor who has performed in the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things.

Since both of them share the same surname, sports and Netflix fans have often wondered if they are related. This article unveils if there is any connection between the two.

Who is Sydney McLaughlin? Career of the American track and field athlete so far

Sydney created a world record in the 400 meters hurdles category at the World Athletics Championships 2022 (Image via World Athletics)

Sydney McLaughlin was born to Willie McLaughlin and Mary Neumeister McLaughlin on August 7, 1999, and grew up in Dunellen, New Jersey. She has three siblings: Taylor, Ryan, and Morgan.

Both her parents were runners, and the American track and field athlete is a hard-worker with the right genes and determination. This is why she has won two Olympic gold medals – 400 metres hurdles and 4x400 metres relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She has even broken her own record in 400 metres hurdles multiple times.

At the latest World Athletics Championships 2022, Sydney broke her own record that stood at 51.41 seconds to create a new one that stood at 50.68 seconds. Her performance was widely applauded and was even more magnificent as she would have finished in the seventh position had she run the 400 Metres flat race.

Who is Caleb McLaughlin? Career of the Netflix star so far

Caleb with his Stranger Things co-stars, Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and Sadie Sink (Image via Getty Images)

Caleb McLaughlin was born on October 13, 2001 and grew up in Carmel, New York. The actor was born to April and Corey McLaughlin and has three siblings: Corey, Crystal, and Caitlyn.

Caleb commenced his career as a Broadway artist and played the role of Simba in the popular musical, The Lion King. His breakout role came in the form of Lucas Sinclair in the Netflix series, Stranger Things.

He has been one of the key characters from the very first season and will be seen in the same avatar in the fifth and final season that will be released in late 2023 or 2024.

Aside from Stranger Things, he has also acted in two movies – High Flying Bird and Concrete Cowboy, along with a miniseries – The New Edition Story. He has guest-starred in multiple television series like - Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, Unforgettable, Forever, What Would You Do?, and Shades of Blue.

Is Sydney and Caleb related?

There is no indication that Sydney McLaughlin and Caleb McLaughlin are at all related to each other. They both are stars in their respective fields and belong to two different worlds – athletics and acting. They only co-incidentally share the same surname.

