When did Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome start dating? Relationship explored as ‘Twilight’ star ties the knot in California

Twilight actor Taylor Lautner and his fiancee, Taylor Dome, recently tied the knot on November 11, 2022, exactly one year after they got engaged.

The duo recited their vows to each other in front of about 100 guests at Epoch Estate Wines in California

The Lautner wedding party (image via Getty/Aiim)

Lautner, 30, and his now wife, 24, have been together for four years. The duo's wedding ceremony took place in a beautiful winery surrounded by yellow flowers under the Californian sunset.

Dome was in a billowing white gown with lace overlay and a long veil, clipped to her golden locks. Her bridesmaids wore forest green gowns in different but similar styles. Dapper Lautner and his groomsmen were seen in smart black tuxedos.

Taylor Lautner and now-wife Taylor Dome's relationship explored.

Taylor Lautner married his long-time girlfriend Taylor Dome, and his wife is officially taking his last name, making them both Taylor Lautners. The two were introduced to each other by the actor's sister, Makena Moore.

Though Dome is a nurse from California, she is no stranger to social attention, boasting a large Instagram following of over 350,000. She has booked many endorsement deals, from brands like Too Faced Cosmetics to Flo Vitamins.

The duo were rumored to be dating when they were reportedly sighted attending a wedding together. The Twilight star made their relationship public on October 28, 2018, when he shared images of the two wearing matching Space Jam-themed jerseys for a Halloween party.

Their first official public sighting was later on January 13, 2019, when they attended a New Orleans Saints game together with friends, donning matching Alvin Kamara jerseys in honor of the team's famous running back.

Following Dome's graduation from nursing school, their relationship flourished when the two attended Makena Moore's wedding. Both were active members of the wedding party as 'Brother of the Bride' and 'Bridesmaid.'

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome moved in together shortly afterwards and adopted a puppy together, Remi, in 2021, who joined Lautner's own puppy, Lily, expanding the family. A few months later, the actor proposed to Dome on November 11, 2021.

Lautner revealed that Dome didn't want an extravagant proposal and had requested that it be done "in the kitchen." The Home Team actor proposed in a room full of candles, flowers, and a neon sign that spelled out "Lautner." Since then, they've actively shared their relationship on social media.

During an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Lautner laughed about the fact that the two would have the same name. He reportedly asked his now-wife about whether she liked his last name.

He said that them having the same name would be quite funny, further adding:

"We're literally going to be the same person. Either we keep it super simple or super complicated."

The Cheaper By The Dozen actor later admitted that friends and family usually resort to using 'Tay boy' or 'Tay girl' to avoid confusion when addressing the couple.

Taylor Lautner's career as an actor began at a very early age, having appeared in prominent movies like Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl, Cheaper by the Dozen, and Twilight. He recently starred in the 2022 Netflix movie, Home Team.

He has previously been linked to several celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Lilly Collins, and Billie Lourd.

