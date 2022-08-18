"You can tell he planned this since he was a kid": Hilarious Taylor Lautner memes trend as Twilight star reveals his fiancée will have the same name as him

Twilight star Taylor Lautner recently sparked a memefest on social media. On August 12, The Kelly Clarkson Show aired an episode starring the 30-year-old. In the episode, the actor shared details about how he met his now fiancée Taylor Dome. He also mentioned that his future wife would be taking his last name, leaving netizens in a frenzy as the two would then have the same name, Taylor Lautner.

Lautner revealed on the show that the duo uses the names “Taylor” (for the actor) and “Tay” for Lautner’s fiancée to ensure that those around them do not get confused. He also shared how the two are sometimes referred to as “Boy Tay” and “Girl Tay."

The Abduction star also shared with Clarkson that he met Dome through his sister Makena Moore. He reportedly arranged a game night where Dome was one of the guests. He also told the host that his sister had predicted in the past that she would end up choosing his future wife.

As the show progressed, the Michigan-native shocked fans by revealing that the two would be sharing his last name. He said on the show:

“We’re literally going to be the same person… Ridiculous! How narcissistic!”

Netizens react to Taylor Lautner’s fiancée taking his last name

Twitter was flooded with hilarious memes about the couple having the same name. Many memes of the two also naming their future child Taylor Lautner appeared online. Some expressed that the actor must have planned to marry a Taylor just so they could share a name.

This is not the first Taylor to enter the actor’s life. Taylor Lautner has dated Taylor Swift in the past.

Reacting to the future Taylor Lautners, a few tweets read:

Swift wouldn't change her surname so the relationship had to end. @gammondork I feel like at 13 he realised Taylor want a gendered name and he could marry a Taylor who would then become Taylor lautner too and has just been working towards that goal his entire life.Swift wouldn't change her surname so the relationship had to end. @gammondork I feel like at 13 he realised Taylor want a gendered name and he could marry a Taylor who would then become Taylor lautner too and has just been working towards that goal his entire life.Swift wouldn't change her surname so the relationship had to end.

J𝖊𝖘🇩🇴 @afterhxourz Taylor Lautner, Taylor Lautner, and their son Taylor Jr Lautner when they get asked what their name is.

Taylor Lautner, Taylor Lautner, and their son Taylor Jr Lautner when they get asked what their name is.https://t.co/Bim6BcmhRZ

Firaga Walk With Me @firagawalkwthme Please, Taylor Lautner is my wife’s name. Call me Taylor Lautner Please, Taylor Lautner is my wife’s name. Call me Taylor Lautner

tofu @t4pwater taylor lautner when his fiancé takes his last name and is also named taylor lautner taylor lautner when his fiancé takes his last name and is also named taylor lautner https://t.co/tsQJLbBLiL

✿𝐥𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐚 🎠 @_shimoshimo_ @guccibo56209685 hello my name is Taylor Lautner this is my wife Taylor Lautner and this is my kid Taylor Lautner @guccibo56209685 hello my name is Taylor Lautner this is my wife Taylor Lautner and this is my kid Taylor Lautner

Ash Dylan @AshDylanLit If I were Taylor Lautner and my spouse were Taylor Lautner we’d start a heist team where I steal art on one side of the city and say “couldn’t have been me, Taylor Lautner was across town at the time” and then we meet a third Taylor Lautner and that’s when things get interesting If I were Taylor Lautner and my spouse were Taylor Lautner we’d start a heist team where I steal art on one side of the city and say “couldn’t have been me, Taylor Lautner was across town at the time” and then we meet a third Taylor Lautner and that’s when things get interesting

isa. @iizanotti Séries Brasil @SeriesBrasil Após o casamento, noiva de Taylor Lautner passará a se chamar Taylor Lautner, confirma Taylor Lautner. Após o casamento, noiva de Taylor Lautner passará a se chamar Taylor Lautner, confirma Taylor Lautner. https://t.co/XayM6MYpb8 if i had a dollar for every time taylor lautner dated a fellow taylor i would have two dollars which isn’t much but it’s weird that it happened twice twitter.com/seriesbrasil/s… if i had a dollar for every time taylor lautner dated a fellow taylor i would have two dollars which isn’t much but it’s weird that it happened twice twitter.com/seriesbrasil/s…

𝐃. 𝐏𝐎𝐎𝐋𝐘 @Dxadpool Oh My God! Taylor Lautner’s marrying Taylor Lautner! The Matrix is real! The world is a simulation and we’re all just a bunch of X’s and O’s!!!!! Oh My God! Taylor Lautner’s marrying Taylor Lautner! The Matrix is real! The world is a simulation and we’re all just a bunch of X’s and O’s!!!!!

Everything to know about Taylor Dome

While one might expect the Hollywood star to have met his future wife at work, Dome’s career is the furthest from the entertainment industry. Taylor Dome is a registered nurse.

Along with being a full-time healthcare worker, Dome has also been an advocate for mental health. In January, Dome launched her own website titled LEMONS by Tay. The site claims to be “an open and honest space” where Dome shares advice on how to maintain one’s mental health.

The two Taylors made their relationship public in 2018. However, the actor popped the question in November 2021. Lautner revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show that his wife insisted on not having an extravagant proposal and simply asked him to “do it in the kitchen.”

Lautner went on to fulfill his now-fiancée’s wishes but with a little bit of flair. He explained on the show:

"I got tons of flowers and candles and a sign. So when she came home at the end of the day, after a long day of work, she walked into that. It was a lovely surprise.”

The actor also revealed that it took Dome some time to respond to his proposal as she was “weeping so hard.” He continued:

“So I was on my mark, and I have to leave the mark to go get her to lift her up from crying … It took a sec, but it was super sweet.”

Details about their wedding have not been released at the time of writing.

