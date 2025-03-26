How did Pamela Bach die? David Hasselhoff’s former wife’s official cause of death revealed after her passing earlier this month

Baywatch actress Pamela Bach's cause of death has been officially confirmed. The former actress, who was also actor David Hasselhoff's ex-wife, was found dead in her Los Angeles home on March 5.

According to People's report, Pamela Bach's death certificate says she died by suicide. The 62-year-old had passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot. Bach was married to David Hasselhoff from 1989 to 2006 and the couple had two daughters, Taylor and Hayley.

Terry Ahern, Bach's friend and representative from 2012 to 2023, gave his statement to People on March 7, calling her death a shocking incident. He added that she expressed to him how over the moon she was about being a grandmother, as her 34-year-old daughter Taylor welcomed her baby, London, in August 2024. Ahern said,

"She was the last person in the world I would think [would do that]. It's a shock. Oh, [she was] just [saying] how she was just over the moon being a grandmother — over the moon. She was so excited."

Ahern stated the sad thing about losing a loved one to suicide is never being able to know that they had those feelings built up inside. He said,

"The sad thing is, when you love somebody and you know them and this happens, the first thing you think about is — they had all that built up inside and I couldn't see it. I mean, that must be so horrible to be walking around with that. Pamela stood for kindness, sweetness, and love, plain and simple."

What did David Hasselhoff say about Pamela Bach's sudden death?

David Hasselhoff, Pamela Bach, Tia Carrere, and Elie Samaha At Premiere - Image via Getty

On March 6, Hasselhoff gave his statement to People, saying he and his family are grateful for the love and support. However, he asked for privacy to grieve for their loss. He said,

"Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time, but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."

According to Parade's report, David Hasselhoff shared how the two first met in his 2006 autobiography, Making Waves. The actor stated that in 1985, while he was shooting for NBC's popular crime drama series Knight Rider, Pamela Bach was the guest star in episode 71, and the two met on the show's set. He wrote,

"We didn’t have any scenes together, but I had seen her on the set, and, as a joke, a crew member had sent her an invitation to join me in my trailer, and she politely ignored the invitation."

In Pamela Bach's last Instagram post on January 1, 2025, she uploaded her granddaughter London's video. Bach stated that watching London grow made her world light up. She wrote,

"As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, London. Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing."

Pamela Bach is survived by her ex-husband, David Hasselhoff, two daughters, and granddaughter.

