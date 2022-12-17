How to prevent falling overboard on ship? MSC cruise passenger found dead near Florida

On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the body of a woman who fell from a cruise ship was recovered. The woman was reported to have fallen overboard the MSC Meraviglia and was found 18 miles from the shore of Port Canaveral. The victim was 36 years old, and her identity will be revealed after her next of kin has been notified.

According to the Coast Guard, the woman was recovered at around 7:30 a.m. The cruise was set to arrive at Port Canaveral after leaving the Bahamas. The boat is owned and operated by MSC Cruises.

In a statement from the cruise line, it was reported that the ship's advanced detection systems alerted the crew about a passenger overboard while still sailing. Despite the crew performing immediate search and rescue operations along with the U.S. Coast Guard with boats and helicopters, the passenger could not survive. They stated:

"Unfortunately, despite the rapid rescue operation, the passenger sustained fatal injuries."

In addition, they offered their full support to the investigations and condolences to the family. They added:

"We are offering our full support to authorities as they investigate this matter. We are deeply saddened by this incident and offer our sincerest condolences to the family and those affected."

Ship safety and how to prevent overboarding accidents

There are several aspects of being aboard cruises that scare people. Apart from seasickness, fear of capsizing, and experiencing sea storms, falling overboard is another important one.

In reality, only about one or two passengers go overboard every month among roughly 2.5 million cruises around the same time frame, making the risk fairly low. Between 2009 and 2019, there have been about 212 man overboard incidents which comes up to about 19 incidents a year, according to a Report on Operational Incidents issued by the Cruise Lines International Association.

While there are no sure-shot ways to prevent falling overboard ships, the important aspect is to maintain a system of awareness. Engage with your surroundings and understand where you are at all times. Ensure you notice the weather conditions and the physical conditions of the boat.

A slippery deck and tripping hazards are common factors that lead to accidents.

In addition, maintain a buddy system throughout the duration of your cruise. Make sure you are accountable to each other and are helping each other through tough times. Wear appropriate clothing - cotton, lightweight attire, and ensure that your floatation devices or safety gear are within reach at all times.

It is important to note that none of the above statements are directives to ensure you stay on the ship, but they help. Chances of survival vary but are rare. The speed of the ship and the currents of the water make it nearly impossible for the person to survive, hence the best shot is to prevent yourself from going overboard.

On the other hand, if you witness someone falling overboard, don't jump in to rescue them. Alert a crew member and throw a buoy or a floatation device in their direction. You can often find orange ring-shaped floaters on the sides of the boat.

