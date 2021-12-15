How did Rod Wood die? Beloved WSYR News anchor passes away at 81

Popular NewsChannel 9 anchor Rod Wood passed away on December 12 due to a severe battle with cancer. Wood was surrounded by his five children and had turned 81 on December 11.

Wood retired back in November 2020 and was known as the dean of Central New York broadcast journalists. He had covered the news in his native locale Syracuse and the surrounding areas for the last 55 years.

Michael Benny @MichaelBenny Rod was a laugh-riot, and loved the inside-track, nitty gritty behind the scenes stuff/drama and most of all the people that made decades of newscasts very tough and unreachable competition for me.

RIP Rod Wood. Rod was a laugh-riot, and loved the inside-track, nitty gritty behind the scenes stuff/drama and most of all the people that made decades of newscasts very tough and unreachable competition for me. RIP Rod Wood. https://t.co/6LpcpNIGwH

Wood’s family issued an official statement mentioning his death, and that he loved Syracuse and Central New York above all other places. They also thanked everyone for their love and support towards him since he started his journey in 1963.

Rod Woods’ cause of death and his journey to becoming a news anchor

Cause of death

Rod Wood died as a result of a brief illness. While issuing an official statement, Wood’s family said he was diagnosed with inoperable and aggressive cancer.

His family mentioned that the anchor fought a tough battle with his health condition but failed to overcome it. It is unknown if Rod was hospitalized at the time of his death but funeral details will be revealed soon by the family.

Life and career

Rod Wood was hospitalized a few weeks ago (Image via SeanMartinelli/Twitter)

Born as Roderic Woodruff Groat, he was interested in the field of news since childhood and wrote and published a neighborhood newspaper while attending elementary school. His parents met while they were employers at the Syracuse Journal newspaper.

Wood participated in a Syracuse University Drama Department program in high school and played a role in the production of Pinocchio. He was seen alongside Brian Donleavy in a summer stock production at the Fayetteville Country Playhouse.

Rod Wood enrolled in Nottingham High School and then at the University of Maryland, Onondaga Community College, and University College at Syracuse University. He joined the U.S. Army in 1960 and served for three years.

Wood was discharged in 1963 and applied for a job at WOLF Radio in Syracuse. His work caught the attention of WNDR Radio in 1964 and they offered him a job. He then shifted to WHEN and became the morning news anchor and news director in 1974.

Wood then joined WIXT, now known as WSYR TV, in 1976. He spent 55 years covering the news on the Central New York airwaves, and alongside co-anchor Carrie Lazarus, was admitted into the New York State Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in 2011. Wood and Lazarus anchored together for more than 25 years and were the longest-running anchor teams of all time.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rod Wood’s wife, Nanette, passed away in 2020 at the age of 52. His family now includes his five children and ten grandchildren.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan