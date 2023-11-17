How tall is Drake? Rapper gets clowned for allegedly lying about his height in “First Person Shooter” MV

Drake and J. Cole recently released the music video for their collaborative single First Person Shooter, which was part of the track list for the former's recently released album For All The Dogs. In the video, a graphic appears that claims that Drake is 6 feet, 2 inches, which contradicts the singer's actual height of 6 feet, according to Google, as well as his own previous claims of being 6 feet, 1 inch tall.

The singer's contradictory height claims have gone viral since the release of the video, with fans calling out the rapper for the lie, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Netizens react to Drake height claims on First Person Shooter MV

Netizens were quick to react to the rapper's height claims in the video for First Person Shooter, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to express their feelings on the matter. Many netizens called out the rapper for lying about his height, while others were amused by the rapper's claims.

The rapper previously claimed on his collaborative single with 21 Savage, Sneakin', that his height was 6 feet 1 inches, singing:

"6'1" man a n**** need some leg room."

Meanwhile, Google search indicates the rapper's height to be 1.82m or 5.971129 feet, which is rounded out as 6 feet. There has been no official response from the rapper regarding the eight different claims.

The rapper released his latest and eighth studio album, For All The Dogs, in October 2023. The album debuted at number one on the Canadian Albums and US Billboard 200 charts.

He then dropped an extended catalog of songs from his For All The Dogs album and named it Scary Hours 3. The announcement came hours after he released the MV for his collab song with J. Cole. The rappers also recreated Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic chess photo in their music video.

Drake is also set to team up with J. Cole for a co-headlining tour titled It's All a Blur — Big As the What? Tour. The trek is set to begin in Denver, Colorado, on January 18, and end on March 27. This tour appears as an extension of the Canadian rapper's 2023 tour of the same name that brought in $129.7 million.