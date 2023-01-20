“How do we do that?”: NewJeans Hanni talks about the pre-debut training method that had the group confused

NewJeans’ Hanni recently appeared on the latest episode of LeeMujin's Service, which was released on January 17, 2023. She left fans amazed as she shared some interesting insights into the group's famous choreographies that are known to be in sync yet out of sync.

The host asked Hanni about how the group manages to perform “like one body.” He meant that even though the members do not have the same dance moves or aren’t even in sync at times, they produce a synergy unlike anything seen in K-pop before.

The Ditto singer then revealed that this was a characteristic the group had been building on since before their debut. The members were told by their trainer that their moves could not be the same but that they had to appear to be moving around like one body.

She said:

“We went through a lot of hardships when we were practicing for our debut because of this very reason. Our trainer told us that we have to seem like one body, but our moves can’t be the same. How are we supposed to do that? So we were all like ‘How do we do that?'"

NewJeans’ Hanni reveals the "secret" behind the girls presenting a fun performance on stage

ADOR’s rookie group NewJeans barely took a single day to become monster rookies. With their fun choreography and retro concepts, the group made history and easily became one of the toughest cookies in the current K-pop scenario.

One of the many factors that aid the Ditto group in going viral is their seemingly easy chorus dance moves that include several minute details and extensive footwork upon closer inspection.

Lee Mu-jin posed a question regarding this to Hanni, who featured as the latest guest on LeeMujin’s Service. He asked:

“K-Pop idols have developed so that their dancing is all in synch. That’s what made them cool, and that’s swag. But when we see NewJeans, the moves are not all the same or in synch, but you still seem like one body. There’s this indescribable vibe that only NewJeans has. How do you do it? Does practice make it possible?”

The NewJeans member revealed that it was their trainer's idea for them to move like one body despite having different steps. Hanni also mentioned that though they were confused at first, they realized that the way to achieve it was to enjoy the song and be confident.

Hanni continued the conversation with Lee Mu-jin and added that cheering each other on and dancing how they wished to is a big reason or “secret” behind their impressive performances.

She said:

“But I think the most important thing is to enjoy it. Especially in the case of Hype Boy and Cookie, we have to show off our colors well in order to appear like one body. But if we don’t show off our colors well or seem unconfident, the whole picture also appears that way."

She added:

"So we tell each other that we should be confident, dance however we want, and enjoy it. I think that’s our secret.”

NewJeans was recently in the news after they won the Rookie of the Year award at the 32nd Seoul Music Awards held on January 19, 2023.

