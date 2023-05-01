How did Tim Bachman die? Cause of death explored as Bachman-Turner Overdrive guitarist passes away at 71

Brave Belt and Bachman-Turner Overdrive member Tim Bachman passed away on April 28, 2023, at the age of 71. He died from cancer complications throughout his brain. Bachman's son Ryder paid tribute to his father on Facebook by posting a black-and-white picture featuring him with his father. He wrote:

"My Dad passed this afternoon. Thank You Everyone for the kind words. Grateful I got to spend time with him at the end. Grab yer loved ones and hug em close, ya never know how long you have."

Ryder continued to share more posts about his father, stating that his father's last words were, "I love you, Paxton, Share the Music." The post mentioned that a jamming session was also organized at the Fanny Bay Inn Jam. This was followed by another post where Ryder expressed gratitude to everyone who came for the jamming session:

"A huge thank you and big love to everyone who came out this evening to the Fanny Bat Inn Jam and danced, jammed, ate, imbibed and showed me some love. I really appreciate it, it's been a tough couple of days."

Tim Bachman gained recognition as a member of the Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive

Tim Bachman played with different bands when he was young, but he later got a job. While his brother Randy was searching for a new band member for Brave Belt, he decided to continue his musical career.

Brave Belt was established in 1971. Apart from Randy and Tim, the rest of the band members included Chad Allan, Robbie Bachman, and Fred Turner. Although Tim joined the Brave Belt, it could not continue its successful journey and suffered losses worth thousands.

Brave Belt has released only two albums in their career, including Brave Belt and Brave Belt II. Both albums were released by Reprise Records in 1971 and 1972. Their singles, including Never Comin' Home, Another Way Out, Rock and Roll Band, Crazy Arms, Crazy Eyes, and Dunrobin's Gone, reached different spots on the Canadian chart.

While Brave Belt disbanded, Randy, Robbie, Tim, and Fred Turner came together to establish the Bachman-Turner Overdrive in 1973. Tim wrote a few singles and remained a member of the band until their first two albums, Bachman-Turner Overdrive and Bachman-Turner Overdrive II, were released in 1973.

Tim Bachman exited the band the following year to stay with his family and promote different concerts. But according to the claims made by the other members, he broke many rules, following which he was removed from the band. He later returned in 1984.

After releasing a few albums, the band took a break in 2005, and although Randy and Fred reunited in 2009, the latter retired in 2018. Robbie passed away in January 2023. He was 69 years old at the time of his death.

