"Huncho about to buy her a city"— Internet reacts as Jonathan Wright reveals Keyshia Cole lost her home in wildfires

Hairstylist Jonathan Wright revealed singer Keyshia Cole lost her home in the Los Angeles wildfires. On Monday, January 13, 2024, Wright took to his Instagram to share photos of the Cole's burned-down house, with the message:

"@keyshiacole Prayers to Freen and her Kids and family I ask everyone to send them a Prayer up lift her spirits She was also affected by the Fire, like literally a week ago we, in Miami to come home to this is crazy."

Los Angeles County and its neighboring areas have been engulfed in flames since Tuesday. What started as a bushfire in the Pacific Palisades spread across 40,000 acres by the week's end.

As news of Wright's post went viral, internet users were quick to react. One referencing Keyshia Cole's on-and-off relationship with Hunxho, writing:

"Huncho about to buy her a city."

Many expressed their grief at the singer losing her home, calling out her naysayers (who claimed they didn't care because she was rich). Here are some comments seen under @theshaderoom's post on Instagram:

Others questioned why Jonathan Wright was sharing the update.

Keyshia Cole confirmed she was dating Hunxho in an X post in April 2024

In his post, Jonathan Wright explained that Keyshia Cole was initially not going to comment on losing her home. However, he felt she should inform her followers, writing:

"Freenn wasn’t gone say nothing. I feel like she should cause this shii is crazy how this happened to everyone."

Keyshia Cole and Hunxho have been making headlines over the last few months. Cole confirmed their relationship in April 2024 when she took to her X to write "Mine" and tagged the rapper in the post. However, in November, the Last Night hitmaker shared an Instagram story with the words "single asf," sparking rumors of a breakup. The pair didn't officially confirm the claims.

During the first week of December, Keyshia Cole shared a clip (on Instagram) of her and Hunxho singing her song You Complete Me while in a car. According to Hot97, she captioned the post:

"And they say he don’t smile."

Per the publication, Cole reportedly has Hunxho's name tattooed on her chest.

Keyshia Cole is one of many celebrities who lost their homes in the wildfires. This includes Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, Billy Crystal, Joshua Jackson, and Jeff Bridges. Additionally, several structures at the Will Rogers State Historic Park, the Topanga Ranch Motel, the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center, and Palisades Charter High School were damaged in the fires.

According to CNN, the wildfires were fueled by the high Santa Ana winds (80-100 mph). Strong winds (over 40 mph) are set to hit the city through Wednesday.

According to CalFire, the fires have burned through 40,500 acres of land with more than 12,300 structures destroyed. The fire in Palisades has just been 17% contained. Additionally, at least 25 lives have been lost to the disaster.

Cole had not publicly reacted to Jonathan Wright revealing her home burned down.

