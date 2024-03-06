Hunxho "One Night Only" North American tour 2024: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, and all you need to know 

Hunxho "One Night Only" North American tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 10, 2024 to June 9, 2924, in venues across mainland United States. The musical trek will be the singer's first headlining tour and will be preceded by other shows in the same area.

The newly announced upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Atlanta, New York City, Dallas, Tampa, and Los Angeles, among others. The tour was announced by Hunxho on his official Instagram page on March 5, 2024.

Live Nation's presale for the tour will be available from March 6, 2024 at 10:00 am CST. The presale code for access is KEY. Simultaneously, Spotify and Ticketmaster presales will also be available.

A number of venue presales will be available from March 7, 2024 at 10:00 am CST, which can be accessed with individual presale codes. The code for the Majestic show is "amber."

Hunxho "One Night Only" North American tour 2024 dates and venues explored

Hunxho is set to start the year with a series of shows in the US in March and April, which will include appearances at the festivals Spring Fling in Greenboro, North Carolina, and End of Summer Fest in Columbia, South Carolina.

Following these appearances, the singer will embark on the newly announced tour. The full list of dates and venues for the Hunxho "One Night Only" North American tour in 2024 is given below:

May 10, 2024 – Atlanta, GA at Coca-Cola Roxy

May 16, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Lincoln Theater

May 17, 2024 – Charlotte, NC at The Underground

May 18, 2024 – Norfolk, Virginia at The NorVa

May 21, 2024 – New York City, New York at Irving Plaza

May 22, 2024 – Washington, DC at Howard Theatre

May 24, 2024 – Richmond, Virginia at The National

May 28, 2024 – Baltimore, MD at Rams Head Live

May 30, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at The Majestic

May 31, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Avondale

June 2, 2024 – Houston, Texas at HOB Houston

June 3, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at HOB Dallas

June 6, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Jannus Live

June 8, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at El Rey Theatre

June 9, 2024 – Tempe, Arizona at Marquee Theater

The dates and venues for other Hunxho 2024 tour dates are:

March 8, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Warehouse Live Midtown ( Formerly Rise Rooftop)

March 30, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at 144 N Wall St

March 31, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at The Vanguard

April 12, 2024 – Greensboro, North Carolina, US at Spring Fling

April 27, 2024 – Columbia, South Carolina at End of Semester Fest

Hunxho rose to popularity during the early days of the Covid 19 pandemic with back-to-back albums, starting with Street Poet, which was released on July 31, 2020 via 1865 LLC.

The singer quickly followed up this debut with its sequel, Street Poet 2, a year later on July 30, 2021. These two projects gained the artist considerable attention in the music industry, which was further cemented by the release of Street Poetry on March 4, 2022.

Street Poetry led to the artist signing on to Megan Thee Stallion's famed label 300 Entertainment, and the release of his mixtape Xhosen on June 16, 2022. The mixtape has since then garnered critical acclaim, although it has failed to make it to the commercial charts.