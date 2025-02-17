Hungry Howie's latest addition to its secret menu: All you need to know

Hungry Howie's has released a new pizza named 'Hangry Howie' to its secret menu. The signature item was released on National Pizza Day i.e. February 9.

With National Pizza Day and Super Bowl falling on the same day, many pizza brands introduced new offers and products. Most of them are available for a limited time only and it's unclear if the Hangry Howie pizza is one of them or a permanent addition. Let's take a closer look at it.

Hungry Howie's new pizza

The Hangry Howie pizza features the brand's original fresh dough and their signature sauce in a large pizza. It also has 100% premium mozzarella with Italian sausage, red onions, and green and mild peppers.

Hungry Howie's Vice President of Marketing and Product Development, Jeff Rinke, said in a press release (via PR Newswire):

"At Hungry Howie's, we know that National Pizza Day and the Big Game are sacred occasions for pizza fans. As part of our Secret Menu, it highlights our commitment to surprising and delighting our guests with unique creations that are guaranteed to be the MVP of the table."

The Hangry Howie pizza was launched on National Pizza Day 2025, which also coincided with the Super Bowl, i.e. February 9. It is available in the chain's outlets across the US and online for delivery or takeout.

The pizza is priced at $15.99 in most states but it could vary a little depending on the region.

Other Hungry Howie's Secret Menu items

The Hangry Howie pizza is part of the renowned chain's secret menu that features five other pizzas. They are:

Pickle Bacon Ranch - It features a combination of dill pickle slices, bacon, ranch, and mozzarella cheese.

'73 Classic Pizza - This is a large pizza that features exactly 73 slices of cupped pepperoni.

Tie-Dye Pizza - This is a rather colorful pizza with shades of red, green, and blue. It is another large pizza and uses edible glitter.

Howie 5-0 Pizza - This is perhaps one that will divide opinions because it has pineapple on it. It also has chicken, bacon, red onion, jalapeno, and Spicy BBQ sauce.

Bee Sting Pizza - This featured pepperoni and jalapeno with a drizzle of sweet and hot honey. Customers can choose their toppings if they want.

Hungry Howie's released new flavored crust in January

The pizza chain, which has been in business for around 50 years now, claims to be the inventor of Flavored Crust. It has eight excellent crust offers to choose from which are - Butter, Asiago Cheese, Cajun Butter Cheese, Sesame, Garlic Herb, Ranch, Italian Herb, and Featured Flavored Crust.

In January 2025, the chain launched a Chili Cheese crust option as Jeff Rinke said in a press release:

"We’re thrilled to launch our Chili Cheese Crust, a creative fusion of big flavors that are sure to elevate the experience in all pairings. Our Flavored Crust lineup is constantly evolving, and we are excited to introduce these savory flavors for guests to enjoy for a limited time."

As the name suggests, this crust features a little hit of chili in an intense cheese flavor. This is a limited-time addition to the menu and is available at all their outlets and online.

