HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk donates 5 Billion KRW to help the needy and underprivileged teenagers 

HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk recently donated 5 Billion KRW (approximately $3.50 million) to the Community Chest of Korea to help underprivileged teenagers.

According to a press release issued by the Community Chest of Korea, HYBE's CEO, Bang, became the 13th donor to have a customized donation amount by donating a large sum. The donation is considered customized if the donation fund exceeds 1.00 billion KRW (approximately $702,000 USD). The fund is then modified to reflect the donor's wishes, simulating a separate donation.

The noble reason stated by Bang Si-hyuk to donate the large sum is to support teenagers and children who are not attending school or are in a care facility where they can be a subject of discrimination. The record executive hopes to develop a system that will allow needy teenagers to live normal lives with the help of other support systems.

Netizens applaud Bang Si-hyuk for his thoughtful donation

Bang Si-hyuk, the man behind BIGHIT Entertainment (now HYBE Labels) and the world-famous boyband BTS, is receiving praise from K-netizens online for his thoughtful donation and the message behind it.

Bang, also known as Hitman Bang, attended the ceremony, which took place at the Community Chest of Korea building in central Seoul, and shared:

"With the help and support through various people, I have grown as a music creator and entrepreneur. I have learned that the help I have received is great for developing a human. I want to give back to society for what I have received, so I have decided to make this donation."

He continued:

"Through this process, I have thought about what would be needed to help teenagers grow into individuals who can lead our society. This donation was made to raise funds in hopes that teenagers in desperate need can confidently pursue their dreams."

K-pop fans and netizens are praising Bang online, and some are even shocked by the large sum. "That's a lot for the amount of donations in the entertainment industry," one said, while the other said, "Let's praise him for doing a good job."

Bang has extensive musical knowledge, thanks to his work as a producer and lyricist. Bang Si-hyuk resigned as CEO on July 1, 2021, to pursue his interests in music production. He also made headlines when he was named the only billionaire in the entertainment industry by Forbes Asia.

In other news, HYBE Label's boygroup BTS have started preparing for their mega concert, Yet To Come, in Busan, which will take place on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The mega concert is entirely free for attendees and can be streamed online.

