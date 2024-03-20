HYBE Labels sits on Fast Company's list of The World's 50 Most Innovative Companies 2024, among Google, Microsoft, YouTube, and more

On Wednesday, March 20, the American media outlet Fast Company placed HYBE Labels on its list of The World's 50 Most Innovative Companies 2024. The outlet revealed that the Korean entertainment company's selection on the list was attributed to their recent revolutionary K-pop girl group creation, NewJeans.

HYBE Labels, which houses several well-performing music artists such as BTS, SEVENTEEN, TXT, etc., has recently been seated in 23rd place on Fast Company's list while also standing as the sole Korean representative.

This stance not only communicated the agency's immense commercial success over a short period but also put it above the innovative rates expressed by other outstanding companies such as Google, UMG, etc.

Fast Company stated that HYBE's strategic vision with the creation of NewJeans and the efforts they executed through the group to redefine and reconstruct music as commercial art were commendable factors.

Additionally, with the five girls already bagging several impressive brand deals with companies such as Apple, Nike, Coco-Cola, etc., HYBE has truly proved its out-of-the-box innovative ideologies through NewJeans.

HYBE Labels, previously established as BigHit Entertainment in 2005 by Bang Si-hyuk, stands as the leading South Korean entertainment agency in the industry.

In 2021, the small-scale agency expanded into HYBE Cooperation, not only acquiring several other small entertainment agencies such as Source Music, Pledis Entertainment, etc. but also creating international franchises, housing several Western and worldwide music artists.

The agency, within just three years, has showcased immense social and commercial growth, and the American media outlet, Fast Company, stands among the many who have noticed that same. Fast Company ranked HYBE Labels in 23rd place, explaining that their selection of the South Korean entertainment company mainly owes to the creation of the K-pop girl group, NewJeans.

NewJeans was created by ADOR Entertainment and its CEO, Min Hee-jin. They made their debut in 2022 and have continued to be the talk of the town ever since.

Fast Company explained that the performance of the girl group, both with provincial and international audiences, has been quite impressive. Additionally, the group's music, which plays with 90s nostalgia, R&B, etc., has garnered the attention of many netizens and music professionals.

Therefore, Fast Company commended HYBE Labels' promotions and strategy for the group. Moreover, the group's fame has also bagged them opportunities in other industry sectors. All five members of NewJeans stand as ambassadors for at least one, if not more, luxury brands.

Even as a group, NewJeans' commercial interactions have been quite impressive. From shooting their entire ETA music video through an iPhone for their brand deal with Apple to releasing a special single, ZERO, for their collaboration with Coca-Cola, HYBE Labels seemed to have cracked the code on the best innovation and promotional strategy for its artists.

Given that HYBE stands as the only Korean brand on Fast Company's list, netizens must be impressed by the same.