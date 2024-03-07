“They deserve this and more”: Fans celebrate as NewJeans wins ‘Group of the Year’ at the Billboard Women in Music Awards

NewJeans, the 4th-gen K-pop sensation, has clinched the prestigious "Group of the Year" award at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards. Fans applauded this achievement because, despite their relatively short tenure in the industry of less than two years, this accolade shows their impact and the caliber of their artistry.

Expand Tweet

Notably, they are only the second girl group ever to achieve this honor at the esteemed awards ceremony, following in the footsteps of the senior group Fifth Harmony. Furthermore, NewJeans has etched its name in history as the first K-pop group to attain this remarkable feat. The K-pop community celebrates this achievement from the beloved young girls and wishes them only to go higher.

"My humble kids," NewJeans takes home Group of The Year award at the Billboard Women's Awards

The Billboard Women in Music Awards is an annual event hosted by Billboard, a renowned music publication, to honor and celebrate women's achievements in the music industry. These awards recognize the contributions and accomplishments of female artists, executives, and other professionals who have significantly impacted various facets of the music business.

The event typically features performances by influential female artists and speeches and presentations highlighting the honorees' achievements. Awards are presented in several categories, including "Woman of the Year," "Rising Star," "Trailblazer," and "Icon," etc.

Expand Tweet

The Billboard Women in Music Awards serve as a platform to showcase women's talent, creativity, and leadership in the music industry while advocating for gender equality and empowering future generations of female artists and industry professionals.

On the auspicious night of this year's awards, the young K-pop girl group NewJeans received the honor of being awarded the "Group of the Year." With only a limited amount of songs to their name, this achievement comes as one of the biggest in their career.

The group members, clad in school-style plaid outfits made out of grey and white colors, commanded everyone's attention with their sweetness and youthfulness. When their name was announced as the winner, loud cheers reverberated across the event venue, indicating the enthusiastic support from all present, including dignitaries, for the young girls winning such a prestigious award.

In their winning speech, member Hanni's words were,

“I just briefly like to thank all the artist here today because without your music, I don't think we would have been able to grow up so inspired.”

The entire K-pop community buzzed with congratulatory messages emphasizing how the group deserves what they have received:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

NewJeans also entertained the audience by performing their songs Super Shy and ETA. They even discussed their upcoming plans, saying they definitely have something ready and coming, which excited the fans. Overall, it was a celebratory night for the entire K-pop community.