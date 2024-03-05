"Deserves": Fans react as BTS Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' ties as longest-charting song by K-pop soloist on Billboard Hot 100

BTS star Jungkook makes history as the longest-charting K-pop soloist on the Billboard Hot 100 in this decade as his track Standing Next To You was listed on the chart for the 17th consecutive week. On March 5, 2024, the title track from the musician's debut solo album GOLDEN pulled a draw with his own song; however, Left and Right is by Charlie Puth, which the BTS idol had featured.

Last week, the track tied with PSY's Gentleman as the longest-charting song by a K-pop soloist to rank for 16 straight weeks. Fans were ecstatic over the musician's latest victory as he became the K-pop artist to chart the longest in this decade on the Hot 100.

Meanwhile, the track charts at #87 on the Billboard Hot 100 after running for 17 weeks. The track opened at #5 on November 5, 2023, two days after it was released. It dropped to #50 the following week and then to #73; however, the song ranked at #81 last week before tying with Left and Right this week as the longest-charting song.

With another week on the chart, the track would surpass Left and Right and become the only song by a K-pop soloist to chart the longest.

"He tied himself": Fans euphoric as BTS' Jungkook becomes the longest-charting K-pop soloist in this decade

Along with its title track, GOLDEN made history as the first solo album by a Korean artist to stay on the Billboard 200 for 17 weeks. Furthermore, after placing at #48 in his 29th week on the list, Jungkook maintains his record as the longest-charting K-pop soloist on Billboard's Artist 100 as well.

According to the most recent information released by Billboard on February 27, 2024, the musician's album climbed an astounding 62 ranks on the Top 200 Albums chart in only one week. GOLDEN, which debuted at No. 2 in November 2023 and has been on the Billboard 200 for 17 weeks running, soared back to #85, dropping from #75 last week.

Simultaneously, Standing Next to You continued to be included on the Billboard Hot 100 for an astounding 17 weeks at position 87, dropping by 6 ranks compared to the previous week. Additionally, the song stays at #22 on the Pop Airplay list while rising to #5 on the Digital Song Sales chart, dropping by 1 position from last week.

As Jungkook achieved a new milestone, fans were ecstatic and showered the artist with adulation.

Additionally, the three singles from Jungkook's debut solo set performed well this week on the global ranks of Billboard. Seven (feat. Latto) came in at #21 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart as of March 5, 2024. The title track, Standing Next to You, comes in at #29, while 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) comes in at #77.

Despite taking a break from his career for his mandatory military service, Jungkook's music continues to do well on the Billboard charts. With a rise to #31 on the Top Album Sales chart, Jungkook's GOLDEN also holds steady. It further charted at #24 on Billboard's Top Current Album Sales chart, dropping from #18 compared to last week's stats.

The singer continued to reign with his most recent single on the most significant song ranking in the United States. Meanwhile, Jungkook's Standing Next to You ranked at #35 on the Global 200 chart on March 5, 2024, with Seven at #29.

BTS' Jungkook enlisted in the South Korean military on December 12, 2023, and is serving his mandatory 18-month service tenure.