HYBE's Bang Si-hyuk receives the Clive Davis Visionary Award at Billboard's Power 100 Event

HYBE's chairman Bang Si-hyuk was recently awarded the Clive Davis Visionary Award at Billboard's 2023 Power Event. The Bighit Entertainment (now HYBE) founder has always been a passionate music lover and artist, who is credited with the formation of mega-hit K-pop groups such as BTS and TXT, among others.

On Wednesday, February 1, American record producer Clive Davis and HYBE America's CEO Scooter Braun presented the award to Bang. In his speech, the South Korean musician expressed his gratitude for receiving the award, saying:

"I thought about the reason why Billboard chose me for this year's Visionary award, and I think I'm here because I look beyond my life as a producer and started a record label which ultimately let me establish a company that challenges the traditional boundaries of music and entertainment."

Over the years, Bang Si-hyuk has shown his love for music in different forms. In 2021, he even stepped down from his position as the CEO of Bighit Entertainment to focus on music production.

HYBE's Bang Si-hyuk takes home the Clive Davis Visinory Award at Billboard's Power 100 Event

billboard @billboard HYBE Chairman Bang Si-Hyuk accepts the Clive Davis Visionary award at Billboard's 2023 Power 100 Party. HYBE Chairman Bang Si-Hyuk accepts the Clive Davis Visionary award at Billboard's 2023 Power 100 Party. https://t.co/MVzSpYvd1e

Billboard's 2023 Power 100 Party event took place on February 1, and South Korean composer, producer, lyricist, and record executive Bang Si-hyuk created history by receiving the Clive Davis Visinory Award at the event.

Overwhelmed by the love and honor, he shared a beautiful speech, explaining his love for music and what it means to him:

"My long journey has always been to live with music. I’ve always put music as a No. 1 priority and offer diverse and immersive ways for fans to enjoy music. That has been my vision all along, and that’s my proudest achievement. With an undying passion for music, I hope to keep striving to push the limits of our business in a way that truly honors the name of Clive Davis."

The HYBE chairman is famously known as "hitman bang" among K-pop fans and is widely popular for creating and forming the superhit boy band BTS. Besides starting BigHit Entertainment, he has also contributed to writing and composing the majority of BTS' and TXT's songs.

💜 @kimtaepheng KIM NAMJOON MIN YOONGI BANG SI HYUK THANK YOU FOR WRITING SPRING DAY. I AM BLESSED TO HAVE LIVED IN THIS LIFETIME KIM NAMJOON MIN YOONGI BANG SI HYUK THANK YOU FOR WRITING SPRING DAY. I AM BLESSED TO HAVE LIVED IN THIS LIFETIME😭

mes #TeamPinky @OH_mes2 Sports Chosun Best in K-Pop 2020



Voted by 50 K-Pop Agency Officials



Best K-Pop Producer

1 Bang Si Hyuk

2 Lee Soo Man

3 Park Jin Young

4 Block B Zico

4 Teddy Sports Chosun Best in K-Pop 2020Voted by 50 K-Pop Agency OfficialsBest K-Pop Producer1 Bang Si Hyuk2 Lee Soo Man3 Park Jin Young4 Block B Zico4 Teddy https://t.co/mNSJd5eRqN

The 50-year-old has also composed and produced songs for other popular K-pop stars and groups such as Rain, 2AM, g.o.d, Wonder Girls, and Baek Ji-young.

Due to his unmatched passion for the arts and vision for producing relatable and meaningful music for people across the world, Bang Si-hyuk has been honored with other successes and titles.

cestlavie_90💜⁷ @90_cestlavie

& Chairman of Big Hit Music Bang Si Hyuk on the cover of its Apr edition, calling them a pop powerhouse.



#BTS TIME magazine has chosen HYBE as one of the '100 Most Influential Companies' for the 2nd year in a row. @BTS_twt & Chairman of Big Hit Music Bang Si Hyuk on the cover of its Apr edition, calling them a pop powerhouse. #BTS _Butter TIME magazine has chosen HYBE as one of the '100 Most Influential Companies' for the 2nd year in a row.@BTS_twt & Chairman of Big Hit Music Bang Si Hyuk on the cover of its Apr edition, calling them a pop powerhouse.#BTS #BTS_Butter https://t.co/6FjY5Polsx

In 2021, Forbes Asia shared that Bang is the only billionaire in the South Korean Entertainment Industry. Meanwhile, in 2022, HYBE was named as one of the Most Influential Companies by Time magazine. BTS along with Bang Si-hyuk appeared on the cover of the April issue for the same.

