“I was afraid they were going to make me not see her” — Sam Asghari says ex-wife Britney Spears’ conservatorship was “strange” to deal with

Sam Asghari, an actor and personal fitness trainer, talked about his ex-wife Britney Spears in the podcast The Viall Files, published on February 12, 2025. On the podcast, Sam Asghari talked about the conservatorship Britney Spears was under for 13 years, expressing that it was a "strange thing" for him.

The actor shared that he wanted to be the "normal" thing in her life because he believed she never had it. He said:

"You know, we had to deal with — she was under the conservatorship, and that was very strange for me to deal with. I got hit with that at the beginning. I wanted to be the normal part about that life because she never, I don't think she had that."

Britney Spears was in conservatorship from 2008 to 2021. On the podcast, Sam Asghari said there was nothing he could do about it and that he was afraid he wouldn't be allowed to see her. He told the host that, at the time, he tried to be gentle and supportive of the singer.

"You don't get much to say, especially if you're just a boyfriend or someone that's just there. Maybe I was afraid they were going to make me not see her. So, you have to be gentle and provide as much support as you can."

According to People's report, Sam Asghari and Britney Spears dated for seven years and married in 2022. Their marriage lasted for 14 months, and they separated in August 2023.

Who is Sam Asghari?

Sam Asghari with ex-wife Britney Spears (Image via Instagram/@samasghari)

According to an interview with Men's Health in 2018, Sam Asghari came to America from Iran when he was 12. He hoped to become a football player, then pursued to study criminal law before finally becoming a personal trainer.

In a 2022 interview with GQ Magazine, Asghari explained that freedom is lacking in Iran, which is why he finds it difficult to understand Americans' complaints about their country. He said:

"When people complain nowadays about what's happening in the U.S. and the imperfections of the country, I never understand because I come from a country where there was no freedom whatsoever."

According to People, Asghari delved into modeling and acting, appearing in ads and Fifth Harmony's Work from Home music video. It led to his being cast in Britney Spears's Slumber Party music video, where the two met for the first time.

In the same GQ interview, he shared that Spears' humble personality attracted him.

"It was the humbleness that attracted me. She was very humble, and she had a beautiful soul."

Asghari spoke up against Spears' conservatorship in 2023. Before the release of the TMZ documentary TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, he criticized the documentary's makers and the people who participated in it. He expressed that it was "disgusting" that people told her private life story like it was theirs. He said:

"The last thing I want to do is speak on my wife's behalf, I will never do that. I respect her privacy, that's why I don't talk as much. I found it absolutely disgusting for the people that were in her life at the time when she didn't have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting."

In August 2023, the couple announced they were separating. According to a People report, the reason was "irreconcilable differences." The divorce was settled in May 2024.

Sam Asghari now runs a fitness program called Asghari Fitness and acts. According to IMDb, his upcoming TV miniseries, Insta Empire 6, will be released in 2025. He has also worked on multiple television series and movies, including Jackpot!, Hot Seat, Lioness, Dollface, Black Monday, Hacks, The Family Business, and NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

