'He's a national treasure': Fans react to Jack Black's cover of Britney Spears' 'Baby One More Time' on TikTok for Kung Fu Panda 4

Jack Black recently delighted fans by sharing a cover of Britney Spears' 1999 hit Baby One More Time on TikTok. He captioned the video "Tenacious B," referring to the comedy rock partnership he formed with Kyle Gass in 1994 known as Tenacious D.

The video featured Jack lip-syncing to his recording of Spears' song, while Gass accompanied him as a backup dancer. Since Black posted the video, fans all over social media have reacted positively, expressing their desire for a new project from Black.

A user on X, @OfficialComment, reacting to the video, called Jack Black a "national treasure."

Additionally, Black is set to return as a lead voice actor in the highly anticipated animated film, Kung Fu Panda 4, scheduled to hit theaters on March 8.

Netizens react to Jack Black's cover of Britney Spears' iconic number on TikTok

Fans on X praised Black's cover of Baby One More Time, with many expressing admiration and questioning how anyone can dislike him.

On TikTok, users flooded the comments section, demanding the "full version" immediately. Another user requested the duo for a "full album of covers." Another TikTok user wrote:

"I would pay good money for a Tenacious D album of Britney covers. Maybe proceeds going to the Trevor project (her preferred cause)."

Apart from his musical endeavors, Black will be returning as Po in the upcoming Kung Fu Panda 4. He previously featured in a cameo appearance in The Mandalorian and lent his voice to an iconic game villain.

Jack Black's version of Baby One More Time will be a part of Kung Fu Panda 4

Baby One More Time is the debut track of American pop star Britney Spears, featured on her debut studio album of the same name. Released in 1998, the song is one of the best-selling singles of all time and has sold over 10 million copies. It was written and produced by Max Martin.

Black's version of the popular track will reportedly feature in Kung Fu Panda 4. As per Film Music Reporter, the track will feature during the film's end credits and will be a part of the official soundtrack of the movie. The official album is expected to be released next week.

Jack Black is known for his work as a comedian and his performances in comedy films. He has won an Emmy Award and a Grammy Award. Black is also the lead singer of Tenacious D, a band he formed with his friend Kyle Gass in 1994.

In 2015, Tenacious D won the Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance for The Last in Line. In 2018, Black started his own YouTube channel, Jablinski Games.

Black lent his voice to the beloved character Po in the Kung Fu Panda franchise, starring in the titular role in all three installments. He has done voiceovers for various other characters and made special appearances in sitcoms such as The Office and Community.