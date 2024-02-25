"This is beautiful”: Britney Spears’ tribute post to Janet Jackson wins the internet

Britney Spears is considered one of the pop icons of the 21st-century Western media industry. She is also a focal point of debates surrounding conservatorships and similar agreements of forced life management, thanks to her 13-year-long highly publicized struggle to free herself from one such agreement.

One of the key people in Spear's life before her conservatorship was Justin Timberlake, with whom she had a tumultuous relationship that lasted till 2002, with the two singers having a rocky acquintance ever since.

Another person who's had a rocky interaction with Timberlake is Janet Jackson, with the infamous 2004 Super Bowl incident where Timberlake ripped off Jackson's bodice, causing severe harm to her career in the decades since.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of said incident. Amid her latest spat with Timberlake over the revelations she made in her memoir, Britney Spears posted a now-deleted Instagram message of appreciation for Jackson, stating:

"Thank you to this beautiful lady for keeping my dreams and heart alive,. She’s always been the deepest and brightest woman at the same time. She went through so much but I feel she is someone I will look up to for the rest of my life."

The singer's post has since then gone viral and garnered positive reactions from the internet, as exemplified by the tweet below:

reaction to Britney Spears post on Janet Jackson (Image via X/@PopCrave)

Netizens react to Britney Spears Janet Jackson's post

Netizens quickly reacted to Britney Spears's now-deleted post of appreciation for Janet Jackson, taking to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their feelings on the matter.

Most were moved by the heartfelt appreciation by Spears, with many responding with emojis of love and support. Some also pointed out that Spears and Jackson were mothers, while others proclaimed them Princesses and Empress of pop music, respectively.

The close bond between the two singers was revealed by an unnamed insider source in an exclusive statement to The News on November 6, 2023, with the source stating:

"Janet and Britney are still bonded by the backlash, and Janet has reached out to offer her support and encouragement. Britney was appalled by the way Janet was treated during the Super Bowl and felt she was being attacked by the same PR machine that had denigrated her."

The source continues:

"They had several private conversations around that time, which picked up again recently. They have a shared experience, and Janet wanted Britney to know that she is here for her."

Britney Spears is best known for her debut studio album, ...Baby One More Time, released on January 12, 1999. The diamond-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200, German, and UK album charts, respectively.