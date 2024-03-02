"I despise the Prime Minister!": George Galloway responds to Rishi Sunak's speech about extremist groups threatening British democracy

George Galloway has recently responded to the speech of Rishi Sunak, where the latter claimed that Britain's democracy was in danger due to extremist forces. Sunak also indirectly targeted Galloway in his speech, saying that the latter was ignoring everything that happened during the Israel-Hamas conflict, as per GB News.

Galloway shared his criticism in his latest interview with Sky News, and he replied by saying,

"I despise the Prime Minister. And guess what? Millions and millions and millions of people in this country despise the Prime Minister. I do not respect the Prime Minister at all."

The news comes after George Galloway's victory at the Rochdale by-election with more than 12,000 votes. Sky News states that Galloway represented the Workers Party of Britain at the election, and his opponents, David Tully and Paul Ellison, grabbed the next two spots with 6,638 and 3,731 votes, respectively.

George Galloway says he does not care about Rishi Sunak: Response explored in detail

As mentioned earlier, George Galloway emerged as the winner of the recent Rochdale by-election. As per The Guardian, Rishi Sunak then appeared on Downing Street, addressing the public for around 10 minutes. He mentioned the violent acts that have witnessed an increase for some time and added,

"Jewish children fearful to wear their school uniform lest it reveals their identity. Muslim women abused in the street for the actions of a terrorist group they have no connection with."

While Galloway has already shared his response to the speech in an interview with Sky News, he continued his criticism towards the UK Prime Minister at the campaign office. Galloway said he was uninterested in listening to Sunak's words and called him a "diminutive, diminished and degraded politician."

Saying that Sunak's words were a "party political statement" and he destroyed two essential parties of the state, Galloway continued,

"I don't care about Rishi Sunak's attitude. What I care about is that the returning officer, a man of unimpeachable integrity I'm sure you'll agree, declared it a free and fair election and me as the winner."

What did Rishi Sunak say about George Galloway's win at the election?

During his speech at Downing Street, Rishi Sunak referred to George Galloway by saying that the Rochdale by-election was won by a man who does not care anything about the Israel-Hamas conflict, which started last year. He further stated,

"Now our democracy itself is a target. Council meetings and local events have been stormed. MPs do not feel safe in their homes. Long-standing parliamentary conventions have been upended because of safety concerns."

He additionally mentioned a new strategy to prevent terror acts and requested people to protest peacefully and show empathy to others.