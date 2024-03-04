"I don’t believe Sarm just went missing": Southampton woman's mother urges police to launch murder investigation, question Ryan Bane

The mother of Sarm Heslop, a 41-year-old woman who went missing in the US Virgin Islands, is urging the authorities to launch a murder investigation and to interrogate Ryan Bane, her boyfriend, who was reportedly the last person to see her.

On March 7, 2021, Sarm, a British woman, was last seen leaving the bar with Ryan Bane, an American yacht skipper on St John in the US Virgin Islands, as reported by BBC. Bane said he was woken by the catamaran Siren Song's alarm, and Sarm was not on the yacht. However, her whereabouts remain unknown after three years.

Her mother, Louise Heslop, now believes there's more to the story than a simple disappearance, as reported by The Sun on March 3, 2024. She said:

"I don't believe Sarm just went missing. I believe she was murdered, and I want justice for her. I want to bring her home so I know where she is — she deserves that."

Missing Southampton woman's mother demands murder investigation, calls for Ryan Bane's questioning

Former Flybe flight crew member Sarm Heslop went missing from the Bane's catamaran Siren Song on March 7, 2021. Ryan Bane and Sarm met in 2019 via Tinder, a dating app. Later, Sarm joined Ryan on board his 47ft yacht, as reported by The Sun.

Sarm and Bane were last seen leaving the bar on St John in the US Virgin Islands. They later went to the yacht. However, at 2.30 am local time, Bane reported her missing from Siren Song to the local police, as reported by the BBC.

Reportedly, Ryan Bane claims that Sarm disappeared while he was asleep on the yacht. He said he woke up with an alarm of the Siren Song; however, Sarm's passport, phone, and wallet were still on board.

Bane, an American citizen, has been a focal point of the investigation since he was instructed to report the Caribbean's US coastguard. Still, he unaccountably reported her missing after nine hours at 11.46 am the following day local time, as reported by The Sun.

His refusal to cooperate with law enforcement has fueled speculation and demands from Heslop to launch a murder investigation and question Bane, as reported by the publication.

Sarm's mother demands to question Ryan Bane, her boyfriend and reportedly the last person to see her (Image via Facebook/Missing Person: Sarm Heslop)

As per The Sun, Peter Heslop, the father of the missing woman, said,

"It drives me nuts. What happened between 2 am and 11:45 am in the morning? He didn't shout and holler, he didn't ask for nobody, he just made a phone call to the police. There's just no answers."

In 2022, Sarm's parents went to look up at the Island where she went missing. However, they were allowed to watch a part of it where she was last seen, as reported by the Daily Echo. The news outlet further reported that the mother claims the CCTV footage, which can be helpful in the investigation, was never made public.

Reportedly, in 2022, Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor accepted of not acting on time as Ryan Bane called at 2.30 am local time 911, and no one was sent for help until he reported to US coastguards at 11.46 am local time.

A representative image of the 47ft yacht where Sarm went missing (Image via Getty)

David Johnston, the lawyer, claims that VIPD is unresponsive to the emails and letters sent for this case, whereas Bane has also refused to answer — as per US law, he can remain silent, as reported by BBC.

On Thursday, March 7, 2024, the third anniversary of the disappearance of British woman Sarm Heslop will be observed.