'I don’t expect everyone to understand my life': Todrick Hall reacts to backlash for setting up GoFundMe page after family home burned down

American singer and rapper Todrick Hall launched a GoFundMe fundraiser on April 2, to support his family after his family home reportedly caught fire. He set a goal of $10,000 according to the fundraiser post.

He, however, received backlash regarding the post where people questioned his need of starting a fundraiser given he has a comfortable financial status.

Hall responded to all the backlash through an Instagram post on April 9, where he wrote,

"I don't expect everyone to understand my life, my choices, etc."

In the GoFundMe fundraiser, Hall claimed that he is currently in his "transitional period" and thus, it's difficult for him to help his family bounce back, single-handedly.

Rapper Todrick Hall took to Instagram to address backlash, (Image via Todrick Hall/Instagram)

American rapper Todrick Hall reacted to all the backlash caused by a GoFundMe post

A few days back, 39-year-old Todrick Hall posted a fundraiser requesting people to donate to support his family after his family home burnt down. According to Hall, he was hesitating to launch a fundraiser, but some of his fans "convinced" him that this was a better alternative to raise money, than selling merchandise.

On the GoFundMe page, he wrote how he heard his younger brother "freaking out" on call when the house was burning down. The fundraiser which has already raised the targetted amount of $10,000 has gathered mass attention. While many people supported it, several people have been trolling the rapper since Hall had a birthday party after the post went up.

While responding to the backlash, Hall wrote in an Instagram post,

"I struggle sometimes to decide whether or not to address controversy but in my experience saying nothing allows the internet to paint your narrative and I'm not interested in allowing that anymore."

The rapper addressed the fact that there was a party amidst everything and said,

"I just want to be crystal clear, I would NEVER spend money that my fans raised during a traumatic time for my family on a birthday party. I wouldn't under these circumstances spend my own money on a party either. Everything at my party was either gifted or sponsored."

Hall further wrote in the post,

"Everyone's telling me to sell my home and my luxury possessions (which I am) but last year they swore I lied about owning my home. You can't sell a home you don't own btw, but no one checks these facts, they just circulate the headlines."

He wrote that people should be more responsible and careful while writing things on the internet. Todrick Hall also thanked all the people who supported him in his difficult time and also set up the party for him.

The backlash was primarily caused due to a birthday party that Hall celebrated after the fire

Several social media users discussed how Todrick Hall celebrated his birthday while his house was destroyed. People mostly questioned why he needed to launch a fundraiser if could throw a lavish birthday party. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hall's estimated net worth is $12 million.

In the Instagram post, Hall mentioned that he was going through a difficult phase during this tragedy, and said,

"This has been extremely difficult for us emotionally already without the internet chiming in. We need to be careful of how we talk about people online because these comments can be absolutely too much, especially from people who aren't at all involved in this situation."

Previously, in the GoFundMe fundraiser, he wrote that during the tragic incident his mother was at his LA house and his brother was alone at their family residence. The rapper talked about his financial situation in the fundraiser post, and said,

"I do not come from money, at all, and typically I would be the person to step up to the plate to help. But, as a performer who's just recovering from the pandemic and the union strike myself there's only so much I can do so."

In the GoFundMe post, Hall wrote that initially they thought that only a part of the house has sustained damages. However, later they discovered that the entire home has been impacted due to the fire. He added that the family was renting the house and insurance is going to cover the damages.

Todrick Hall additionally said,

"We are survivors, all of us, so I know that they'll get through this and if you aren't able to help just know that we still appreciate your support and kindness during this difficult time."

In the Instagram post, Hall put up a series of screenshots of both people bashing him and a set of screenshots of people trying to help him out.