Actress Alyssa Milano's $80 selfie charges grabs attention post-GoFundMe controversy for son's baseball team

Actress Alyssa Milano has again come under the watchful eyes of many after she charged $80 for selfies from fans at the recently concluded 90s Con event. This comes two months after the actress' recent GoFund controversy that caused anger among fans when she asked people to donate for her son's baseball team.

The two-day event took place in Connecticut, where fans got the opportunity to meet their favorite TV icons from the 90s for a meet-and-greet session. According to The U.S. Sun's source, Alyssa was there for the entire Saturday, taking photos and signing autographs for fans. Meanwhile, according to the same source, there were some charges for the activity.

If the fans wanted to take selfies or autographs, it cost $80. To have both, the combined charge was $140.

According to a fan from the event, the actress was in high demand, saying, "Alyssa had a very long line compared to the other stars."

"She was sweet and took the time to greet each fan, and even said that she would stay longer just to meet as many as she can," the source said.

Alyssa Milano under sharp criticism for asking to donate, responds back

A couple of months ago, many fans were upset when actress Alyssa Milano, whose net worth stands at $10 million (via Pinkvilla), asked for donations from supporters to help out her son's baseball team. Milano also shared the donation link for people willing to contribute.

Among many reactions, one fan found this 'ridiculous.'

However, Alyssa Milano responded to the claims, saying that she has contributed in her own way to her son's baseball team.

"I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team. I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues," she tweeted.

Milano exchanged vows with David Bugliari in August 2009. The couple has a 12-year-old son, Milo, and a nine-year-old daughter, Elizabella.

