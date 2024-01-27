Alyssa Milano fires back at critics as fundraiser for son's baseball adventure sparks controversy among MLB enthusiasts

Actress Alyssa Milano came under sharp criticism from netizens after she requested money for her son's baseball team. Fans were surprised, wondering why the actress is requesting funding when she's a multimillionaire.

However, Milano was not one to back down, as she sent out a fiery response, claiming that she had already done her bit financially.

"I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team," she wrote on X. "I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Earlier, Milano shared a post on X to help her son's baseball team on their Cooperstown trip. She also shared the GoFundMe donation link for users willing to donate and support.

Expand Tweet

That led to fans taking a dig at Milano's millionaire status and calling her out for asking for money.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Coaches and donors came in support of Alyssa Milano's funding request

Amid netizens criticizing her, some coaches and donors came in support of Alyssa Milano's funding request.

"Thank you for helping give these boys an opportunity to play baseball. As a former college baseball coach and athletic director, I respect people who give so much of their time, treasures and talents for the kids. Everyone has something they can contribute," one coach wrote on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Some also took a dig at trolls and felt that just because Milano is a celebrity, she can't ask for money for her son's baseball team is wrong.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A bit about personal life of Alyssa Milano

Milano tied the knot with David Bugliari in Aug. 2009. The couple share a 12 year old son named Milo and nine year old girl, Elizabella.

Alyssa Milano was born in Brooklyn, NYC on Dec. 19, 1972. She's the daughter of a fashion designer and talent manager, Lin Milano, and a film music editor, Thomas M. Milano. Alyssa has a younger brother named Cory.

According to Parade, she boasts a net worth of $10 million. Her husband has a net worth of $5 million.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.