“Ain’t you a millionaire?” - Alyssa Milano faces backlash from fans for fundraising effort on son's baseball trip

Alyssa Milano, known for her roles in iconic TV shows like "Charmed," found herself at the center of controversy recently when she took to social media to request donations for her son’s baseball trip.

The 51-year-old actress shared a GoFundme page for the "BIRDS 12U team’s travel fund," aiming to raise $10,000 for their Cooperstown trip.

While Milano expressed gratitude for any contributions, social media quickly erupted with criticism. Fans questioned why a millionaire celebrity, with an estimated net worth of $10 million, would resort to crowdfunding for her child’s extracurricular activities.

Some pointed out that Milano’s husband, David Bugliari, is a powerful figure in the entertainment industry, being the co-head of Creative Artists Agency, managing numerous Hollywood, sports and music personalities.

Outraged comments flooded in, accusing Milano of being out of touch and questioning why she didn’t cover the expenses herself.

"Ain't you a millionaire? Why are you asking for money from people who are struggling?," posted one fan.

Despite the backlash, there were ones who defended Milano, citing her past contributions to causes like the MeeToo Movement.

Some fans even made contributions to the fundraiser, expressing that it was a small price to pay for the positive impact Milano has had on their lives.

"Write a check" - Added another fan.

According to reports, Alyssa Milano's fundraiser has been on for some time now

As the controversy unfolded, it has reportedly emerged that Alyssa Milano's GoFundMe page had been active since the previous year and already raised $7,811 out of the $10,000 goal from over 240 donations. The funds were intended for travel costs, uniforms and dues for the baseball team.

The incident, nonetheless, sparked discussions about the ethics of wealthy individuals using crowdfunding platforms for personal matters. Some argue that it undermines the spirit of such platforms meant for those genuinely in need.

Whether Alyssa Milano’s fundraising effort will impact her public image or the success of her son's team’s trip remains to be seen. But the incident has ignited a heated debate on the intersection of celebrity wealth and crowdfunding culture.

