"I have no faith": X-Men fans worry about the franchise's future as Marvel begins script pitches

Marvel Studios reportedly planned to hold a writers’ meeting for an anticipated X-Men film later this year. In an exclusive article, Deadline stated that the famed production firm's team might hold the meeting in November or December of the year.

If this is proven true, this will be a major development for writers after the 2023 Writers Guild of America protest ended on Sunday, September 24. While this was supposed to make ardent X-Men fans happy, the reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter) didn't echo the same.

To recall, the foundation for the long-running X-Men film series was laid in 2000 and with a break here and there, the franchise continued churning out movies and TV series well till 2020. The last offering of the series was the spin-off The New Mutants.

X-Men fans express disappointment at Marvel's latest involvement with the film franchise

In the aforementioned report, Deadline mentioned that Marvel plans to hear pitches from interested scribes later this fall, which might be in November or December. However, the Hollywood studio is not hurrying to fill the vacancy since the planned X-Men project has no date attached. They have reportedly kept the early 2024 slot to announce the name(s) of the writer(s).

As soon as this update was disclosed by Discussing Film, fans of the famed series rallied on X to express concern about the New York-based firm getting involved. However, not all were critical of the same. Several users voiced support for Marvel’s inclusion in the world of X-Men, especially after the last core film from the franchise, Dark Phoenix (2019), left them with a bitter aftertaste.

It is to be noted that even though the X-Men characters are based on Marvel Comics, it wasn’t the property of the studio. That’s because 20th Century Fox purchased film rights to the superhero team and other characters related to them in 1994.

Their first film arrived in 2000 and was a smasher, paving the way for a bunch of reboots, sequels, prequels, and spin-offs. In March 2019, Disney paid $71.3 billion and acquired Fox, which allowed Marvel to gain the film rights to X-Men again.

They might be incorporated into the MCU with time. As for the media franchise, it is currently in Phase 5. The release window for it is from 2023 to 2025. The first film to be released under Phase 5 was Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

It received mixed critical reviews and was one of MCU's rare box-office disappointments. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was next. The James Gunn-created movie did decent business and was critically praised too.

As per reports, The Marvels, Deadpool 3, Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and Blade round-up MCU Phase 5.