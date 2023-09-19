Marvel's original X-Men reunite in the latest one-shot special

Original X-Men #1, a brand-new one-shot comic from Marvel Comics, commemorates the 60th anniversary of the X-traordinary team. The original mutant superhero team of Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Beast, Iceman, and Angel are brought back together in this eagerly awaited comic for an exhilarating multiverse journey.

The one-shot, written by Christos Gage and drawn by Greg Land, promises to be an exciting treat for readers of all ages. The cover, by Ryan Stegman, was also released.

The original five, brought back together by the Phoenix Force, travel across the multiverse after the cosmic entity restores the team’s lost memories, setting the stage for an epic inquiry into topics first explored in Brian Michael Bendis' 2012 smash hit All New X-men series.

The X-Men special reunites the first mutants

The mutants made their debut in 1963's X-Men #1, and since then, they have solidified themselves as a prized and iconic part of pop culture. The team, which was created by the imaginative duo of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, has captivated fans all over the world with its diverse roster, intricate plotlines, and enduring themes of tolerance and heroism.

Celebrate 60 years of the fan-favorite team (Image via Marvel)

Original X-Men #1 pays homage to the Xmen's illustrious past while laying the groundwork for a thrilling future spanning the vast and interrelated Marvel Universe. The story by Gage and Land will have profound ramifications for the Marvel Universe and will have fans on the edges of their seats.

The comic's official synopsis alludes to a gripping and suspenseful trip. A multiversal mystery has called back the mutants, who previously went into their own futures and changed the course of history. When the dust clears, one hero will discover themselves stranded in the well-known world, where they must deal with unexpected visitors and alarming developments.

Christos Gage stressed in an interview with AiPT Comics that the story will explore the tension between an individual's older, more mature self, who has made concessions and sacrifices along the way, and their younger, idealistic self. The conflict between beliefs and personal development gives the story more complexity and promises a thought-provoking examination of the characters' adventures.

“It’s up to them to find a way to either convince their older selves that they’re making a horrible mistake, or somehow defeat these far more powerful versions of them. Basically, it’s about your younger, idealistic self coming into conflict with your older, jaded self who’s made compromises and given up dreams in order to survive and do what they think is best, even if that means making hard choices along the way.”

The adventures of the original 5 mutants continue (Image via Nerdist)

The Original X-Men #1 hits shelves on Wednesday, December 20. A significant milestone for both Marvel Comics and Xmen fans, this one-shot is primed to have an enormous impact on the Marvel Universe because of its fascinating characters, deep history, and creative writing. As the Xmen's legacy continues to shine brilliantly after 60 years of mutant valor, don't miss out on this historic issue.