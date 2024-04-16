'I got my first migraine on live TV': Cat Deeley talks about experiencing ‘frightening’ health scare which gave her 'tunnel vision'

Renowned television host Cat Deeley recently opened up about a harrowing health scare she experienced while live on television.

On April 15, 2024, ITV chat show This Morning hosted a segment on migraine as NHS approved the use of Eptinezumab, a wonder drug for migraine.

During Monday's episode, Deeley revealed that she suffered her first migraine attack while hosting a live TV show, describing the episode as "frightening," which gave her "tunnel vision." She recounted:

"Mine goes from the outside in, actually, more kind of like tunnel vision! I got my first migraine on live TV, it was actually really frightening as I didn't know what was happening to me and I'd never had one before."

As per the Mayo Clinic, Eptinezumab-jjmr injection is a drug that is used to prevent migraine headaches in adults and can only be prescribed by a doctor.

In a 2017 interview with the Daily Mail, Cat Deeley opened up about her migraine experience, which occurred during a broadcast on So You Think You Can Dance. During the show, she suddenly felt the onset of severe symptoms, including intense headaches and visual disturbances. She expressed:

"That was the worst experience ever. I had no idea what was happening, which was the scariest part. I got tunnel vision halfway through the show, and my head felt like it was exploding."

Further suggesting that she "pushed through" and kept going despite the difficulties faced, she added:

"But what can you do? You are live in front of millions. You push through on adrenalin and then collapse when the show is over."

In a candid chat with This Morning, Cat Deeley revealed that she now experiences migraines occasionally but has learned to recognize the symptoms early on.

"But now, I get them occasionally and I can see symptoms straight away. If I act straight away with something like migraine relief, it gets rid of it!"

As per the NHS, migraine is a neurological condition characterized by recurring severe headaches. The headaches are typically intense, and throbbing is often felt on one side of the head. They can last for two hours to three days.

The symptoms before a migraine can include feeling tired, yawning a lot, peeling more, feeling thirsty, or having a stiff neck. However, the warning signs of migraine, which is called aura, can include tunnel vision, numbness, dizziness, or difficulty speaking.

Cat Deeley made debut on This Morning with Ben Shephard

Cat Deeley and presenter Ben Shephard joined This Morning on March 11, 2024, where she talked about her migraine experience. In just one month, the duo has collected five percent more viewings than last year's show, presented by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

According to the sources, Deeley and Shephard attracted 4.5 million viewers in just one week on air, achieving their highest three performances of the year. As stated,

"The truth is that Ben and Cat have made a strong start in just three weeks on-air, and everyone is delighted. They've already had the top three performances of the year so far during the three weeks, and viewing has been up across those three weeks compared to the year-to-date average."

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard's debut episode performed well in terms of viewership, reaching a peak of one million viewers at its highest point. Additionally, the episode attracted an average viewership of 806,000 throughout its duration.

