“I hope it comes back to life”: Han Hyo-joo laments the decline in big-screen movies

Actress Han Hyo-joo is one of the most bankable actresses in Korean showbiz and has a glowing resume with critically and commercially successful shows and films. But even as her career is soaring with one blockbuster after another, the star is saddened by the slump in films being made for the big screen.

Han Hyo-joo’s recently released The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure is one of the first Korean films released in 2022. Despite the slump in business due to the pandemic, it is busy breaking records. But there is no denying that more and more production houses are now opting for digital platforms to release their films.

As shared by the actress in a recent chat with Allure magazine, watching films on the big screen in the theaters is something she has cherished since she was a child as it has a “different feeling.”

“I like watching movies so much that I still go there (theatres) often now. I go by myself too. My heart aches because there are no people. Why? Because it’s a way of showing you enjoy movies. Since I was twenty, I went to the theater and watched movies even when I had time off work."

She went on to say:

"But it’s slowly becoming more and more difficult to make movies. Even though platforms for various genres are increasing and movies of different genres are being made, I think movies made for the big screen have a different feeling. I hope it goes well. I hope it comes back to life and I hope it goes well again.”

Han Hyo-joo on how she “resonates” with 'Happiness'

Starring Han Hye-joo and Park Hyung-sik, the zombie thriller, Happiness is more like a story of love, greed, and humanity. The show has garnered rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, even though its production was majorly affected by the pandemic.

But the actress shared that despite the urgency to complete filming, “the vibe was ‘happy’” on the set.

As for why she chose to do the show, Han Hyo-joo revealed that playing Yoon Sae-bom didn’t feel like acting at all.

“Surprisingly, it resonates a lot. There’s nothing particular about Yoon Sae Bom. My friends all asked me, ‘Why didn’t you act in ‘Happiness?’ When are you acting?'” It’s really nice because she was a character in the drama that could show who I am now most naturally without acting or changing myself.”

Happiness is a Korean television series starring Han Hyo-joo, Park Hyung-sik, and Jo Woo-jin, produced by Studio Dragon. It is an apocalyptic thriller that takes place when infectious diseases have become the new norm.

