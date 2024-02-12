"I know how famous I am": Brianna Ghey's killer Scarlett Jenkinson reportedly googled her crimes in jail, said she would "do it again"

Scarlett Jenkinson, who reportedly killed Brianna Ghey in 2023, spoke about Googling her crimes while in juvenile prison. As per a report by The Sun published on February 12, a year after the murder, Jenkinson gleefully said, "I know how famous I am."

Brianna Ghey was killed by two teens, Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe on February 11, 2023, at Linear Park in Culcheth. The duo reportedly lured the transgender teen to the park and stabbed her 28 times, as per Mirror.

The teenager was also reportedly asked if she regretted her actions, and she stated that she did so only for two hours.

"I did for two hours. Now I don’t give a f**k and I’d do it again," she said, as per The Sun.

This comes after Brianna's mother joined several individuals at a vigil to honor the youngster's life one year after her death. As per reports by The Sun, Brianna's killer, 16-year-old Scarlett Jenkinson is currently at Adel Beck Secure Children's Home in Leeds, Yorkshire.

Scarlett Jenkinson reportedly asked the staff to buy her a book about Jeffrey Dahmer

As per The Sun, Scarlett Jenkinson began googling herself even before she was proven guilty and found out that people were talking about her. A source from Adel Beck told the publication that Jenkinson asked the staff to buy her a book about Jeffrey Dahmer, the US serial killer popularly known as the Milwaukee Monster. The individual also mentioned that Scarlett Jenkinson "loved the idea of fame" and is "proud of what she did."

“Before she was found guilty at trial she wasn’t publicly identified in the media but she Googled her name and found people talking about her. She loved the idea of fame. It was one of the only times I saw genuine emotion from her. She was proud of what she did. It was chilling,” they said.

Scarlett Jenkinson is a self-confessed Satanist and reportedly watched torture videos on the dark web.

Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe (Image via Cheshire Police)

She, alongside her acquaintance, Ratcliffe, who were both 15 at the time of the crime, lured Brianna into Linear Park and stabbed her 28 times to the head, neck, chest, and back with a hunting knife, as per Metro.

Jenkinson reportedly messaged the victim after she died in an attempt to stage her cover story and said, "Girl, where are you?" Hours later, she reportedly paid tribute to Brianna online and called her an "amazing friend," as per Sky News.

The duo was then arrested 24 hours after the teen's remains were found by walkers.

Jenkinson and Ratcliffe were found guilty during their trial at Manchester Crown Court and on February 2, 2024, the judge permitted the teenagers to be named for the first time.

Jenkinson must serve a minimum of 22 years in prison and will be detained at the juvenile secure unit until she turns 18. She will then proceed to serve the rest of her sentence in prison. Ratcliffe, on the other hand, has been sentenced to at least 20 years in prison.

Scarlett Jenkinson's parents thanked Brianna's mother for her "overwhelming compassion"

Scarlett's parents shared a statement with Warrington Guardian and mentioned that they were "truly sorry" to the victim's family and friends.

"The last 12 months have been beyond our worst nightmares as we have come to realise the brutal truth of Scarlett's actions," they said.

They also thanked Brianna's mother, Esther Ghey for her "incredible selflessness and empathy" towards their family. They stated that they were grateful for her "overwhelming compassion."

The victim's mother joined several individuals at a vigil held on February 11 outside Golden Square Shopping Centre in Warrington to honor Brianna on her first death anniversary. Mourners laid down flowers, candles, and a painting of Brianna as they wore her favorite color, pink, to honor her.

Esther Ghey thanked everyone for coming and hoped her daughter "can feel the love and respect" everyone has for her.

