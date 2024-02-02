What are the names of Brianna Ghey’s killers? Reason behind disclosing the identities of transgender teen’s murderers explored

A shocking piece of news has come to light as, for the first time, the court has revealed the names of transgender teen Brianna Ghey's killers, Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe. The 16-year-old duo was found guilty of the brutal murder of 16-year-old Brianna in Culcheth, near Warrington.

The case, once shrouded in anonymity as the teenagers were referred to as girl X and boy Y during the trial, has now taken a new turn with the lifting of the anonymity order by Judge Mrs. Justice Yip. This decision has prompted discussions on the reasons behind disclosing the identities of underage offenders and the potential consequences.

For those unaware, Brianna Ghey's father, Peter Spooner, initially supported naming the perpetrators, believing in the importance of accountability. However, he later expressed a change of heart, stating that he now thinks their names should be forgotten, locked away, and not spoken about again.

"At first, I thought they should be named. Why should they be protected? People should know who they are. Now, I think their names are always going to be tied to Brianna's all the time."

Why were the identities of the 16-year-old duo who murdered Brianna Ghey revealed? Here's what we know

It is worth noting that, as per English law, young offenders who break the law are kept anonymous until they're 18. Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe were called Girl X and Boy Y because they were 15 when they committed the crime.

Despite this usual practice, Judge Yip decided that, in this case, there was a strong reason to share all the details openly because it was a very unusual and important situation. However, the lawyers for Jenkinson and Ratcliffe argued that revealing their names could harm their well-being.

Andrea Coomber, CEO of the Howard League for Penal Reform charity, cautions against naming young offenders, citing potential barriers to rehabilitation. The delicate balance between public interest, accountability, and the long-term consequences for the offenders is a crucial aspect of this debate.

Moreover, the two people accused of killing Brianna Ghey refused to admit they did it and pointed fingers at each other for the deadly stabbing. It is unclear who used the knife or if both did. Before this, neither of them had gotten into trouble with the police. The jury found them guilty after a four-week trial last month.

During the trial, it was revealed that the defendants were smart but had a strange interest in violence, torture, and serial killers. They had been planning the attack for weeks, and detectives found their detailed plans in handwritten notes and phone messages.

Shockingly, they even discussed harming others, leading the police to think that transphobia wasn't the reason behind Brianna's murder. Brianna Ghey's mother, Esther Ghey, shared in court that the most difficult part for her was discovering that one of the accused, Jenkinson, was someone she believed was her daughter's friend.