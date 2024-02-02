Martin Van Buren High School stabbing: Two students stabbed in NYC school brawl

Two Martin Van Buren High School students were reportedly stabbed on campus at around 1:15 pm on Thursday, February 1, after a stairwell fight, Fox News reported. The publication, citing police sources, reported that a horde of students began fighting on a stairwell in the school on Hillside Avenue in Queens Village.

During the brawl, two 17-year-old students were reportedly stabbed. Police did not disclose the names of the victims due to their age but revealed one was stabbed in the stomach and another was stabbed in the shoulder.

Recalling the incident, sophomore Kyle Morgan told CBS,

"I saw the guy coming out in the stretcher, and he was like sitting down with his shoulder patched up. And then a little bit after, I saw another guy come out with his neck down completely covered in bandages,"

The students were taken to Cohen Children's Medical Center and were reported to be in stable condition. A video posted by journalist Oliya Scootercaster on X showed an injured student being wheeled out on a stretcher outside the school toward an ambulance by first responders and the police.

Martin Van Buren High School student charged in the stabbing incident

According to CBS, three students were taken into custody in connection with the violent stabbing at Martin Van Buren High School that left two teenagers injured. Police sources told the network they found a knife at the scene and recovered a loaded handgun from one of the victims. Subsequently, a student was reportedly charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

While authorities have not disclosed further information outlining the circumstances that precipitated a bawl, Fox News detailed the attack after reviewing exclusive footage of the fight.

The station said the video began with a horde of students fighting each other. Shortly after, a student reportedly hurled himself at another student, triggering a violent fight that escalated after a large group of students began to punch and kick one another.

CBS reported the school went into lockdown for an hour shortly after the brawl broke out. An unidentified student at Martin Van Buren High School told CBS the principal announced the lockdown on loudspeakers.

"The principal came in on the speakers, and he sounded scared. Like, in his voice, you could hear that he ran for that microphone, and he was like, 'Guys,' long pause, 'we're gonna have a lockdown.' And he said "hard lockdown.”

Another student who described the incident as a traumatic event said the school should increase security to reduce future risks.

“Everyone was terrified. It was a traumatic experience. I don't feel safe. I feel like this school should have metal detectors so we will not have something like this ever again."

Following the fight, in a statement obtained by CBS, the Department of Education said:

"The safety and wellbeing of our students is our absolute top priority. The NYPD immediately responded to an incident at the school ... We will be providing additional emotional support to any student who needs it."

Police investigating the incident said they were exploring the circumstances that led up to the brawl.