Who was Delvin Ferrell? Family identify student killed in Southeast Raleigh High School stabbing incident

Delvin Ferrell, a 15-year-old freshman at Southeast Raleigh High School, was identified as a victim killed in an on-campus stabbing that sent shock waves across the community on Monday, November 27, 2023.

Video of the incident widely circulated on social media showed a massive brawl breaking out in the hallway that spilled into the gymnasium. In the footage, a group of students were seen cornering another student in the hallway before they began pummeling each other and ended up in the school gymnasium where a knife was visible.

WRAL reported that 14-year-old Tyquan General Jr. wildly swung a knife, striking two students at the scene before walking away from the fight. According to multiple reports, a 15-year-old student and a 16-year-old student received care at the scene before they were transported to a local hospital.

The 15-year-old, later identified as Delvin Ferrell on a memorial page by family members, reportedly succumbed to the stab wounds. Meanwhile, the 16-year-old remained hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. It is unknown what prompted the fight but the suspect's mother told various media outlets that her son was bullied in the months leading up to the deadly brawl.

Tributes pour in as 14-year-old Delvin Ferrell is fatally stabbed in Southeast Raleigh High School brawl

In a statement to WRAL, Delvin Ferrell’s family mourned the 15-year-old Raleigh High School student's death, adding they plan to remember the victim with a balloon release at the Heritage Park Apartments near downtown Raleigh at 5 pm on Wednesday.

Farewell’s family, who described him as a good kid who loved sports and video games, said:

"We are a grieving family and trying to process this. It is a tragedy all around. We are a forgiving family and don’t hold any ill will."

Friends and community members also left supportive messages on Ferrell's obituary page at Richard Harris Funeral Home. A community member wrote:

“Delvin, May you rest in the arms of the Lord and Lord, I Pray that you give Strength, Comfort, Guidance, and Peace to all of Delvin’s Loved Ones!!!”

A former teacher revealed that Delvin Ferrell, who had a contagious smile, was a fiercely kind and thoughtful kid and added he will be immensely missed.

“I had the privilege to be Delvin's teacher for one year and he is a student I will never forget. He had the most contagious smile and brought so much joy and laughter into our classroom. He was thoughtful and kind and will be missed by so many. Sending prayers and love to all of his family and friends.”

In a heartfelt tribute, another teacher shared the impact the late teen had on his teachers, reiterating the joy he brought to classrooms with his easy smile and fierce spirit. She also noted one of Delvin Ferrell’s pictures was still hanging in her office.

“Delvin, today was hard. Incredibly hard. I flipped through the countless emails and photos we shared together. My favorite one is hanging up in my office as we speak. You have no idea how much of an impact you made on all of us. Please know that I am so incredibly proud of you and all that you have accomplished.”

As the community continued to mourn the tragic loss, the 14-year-old suspect, Tyquan General Jr., was charged with murder on a juvenile petition.