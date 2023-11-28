 "This is horrifying": Raleigh high school stabbing video sparks outrage online as incident leaves one dead

The Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School community is mourning the loss of one of their students. The unidentified 15-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries after getting into an aggressive physical fight with a fellow student. Sadly, he was stabbed to death as another student got injured. Currently, the juvenile behind the shocking assault has been placed in custody. Meanwhile, netizens have taken to the internet to express shock over the occurrence.

Expand Tweet

X (formerly known as Twitter) user @TroopeRR shared a video of the brawl that broke out in the North Carolina high school. In the 57-second-long video, one can see a student get punched in the face as others cheered on for the fight to escalate. The altercation then moved into the school’s gymnasium where other students attempted to break up the fight. The stabbing was not recorded in the video. However, fellow students were seen cheering on in a frenzy.

Law enforcement confirmed that numerous students were involved in the fight.

Expand Tweet

Following the assault, the school was placed on lockdown. The suspect has been placed in custody however, their identity was not made public.

According to Wake County Superintendent, Dr Robert Taylor, metal detectors were not installed in Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School as a safety precaution. However, faculty are allowed to search students if they have “reasonable suspicion that a student has a weapon.”

“Kids need to have more consequences”: Netizens offer prayers to the deceased and Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School community

Netizens were appalled by the viral video. Many could not believe that the fight between the students had resulted in someone getting stabbed. Several internet users expressed their condolences to the victim of the stabbing. Others also offered prayers to the student community. A few tweets read:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Governor releases statement after news of high school stabbing makes headlines

Governor Roy Cooper released a statement announcing that violence will not be tolerated in educational institutions. He said:

“We are heartbroken for the students, educators and families of Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School and we grieve for this tragic loss. We cannot accept violence in our schools and we must continue to work to identify threats and ensure the safety of students and teachers so they can focus on teaching and learning.”

Congresswoman Wiley Nickel who represents the area, also responded to the fatal stabbing with a statement by calling it a “senseless act of violence.” She said:

“My thoughts are with the victims’ families and loved ones affected by this tragedy right here in our community. We can and must do more to keep our kids safe.”

Superintendent Robert Taylor also announced that the current safety precautions in Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School will be reviewed to determine what happened and how to ensure such instances do not occur again. He went on to share his condolences with the family of the victim.

Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School was closed on Tuesday after the deadly stabbing. It was also announced that a balloon release will be held on the campus sometime this week in memory of the victim.