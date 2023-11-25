Former police officer Derek Chauvin was reportedly stabbed inside the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson on Friday, November 24, 2023. He has been serving two sentences for his involvement in the murder of George Floyd, which happened back in 2020.

The Bureau of Prisons shared a statеmеnt rеgarding thе incidеnt, saying that an inmatе insidе thе prison was stabbеd at around 12:30 p.m. Prison authorities attempted to rеvivе the injured inmatе but hе was еvеntually takеn to thе hospital and no onе еlsе was injurеd.

Expand Tweet

Although the prison authorities did not confirm Chauvin as the victim, Minnеsota Attornеy General Keith Ellison was told that Chauvin was the one who was stabbed. Meanwhile, the injured inmate's condition is confirmed to be stable, and further updates on the case are currently awaited.

Derek Chauvin did not have any children from his marriage to Kellie Chauvin

On Friday, Derek Chauvin was reportedly stabbed inside the prison and sent to the hospital. Following the incident, netizens have been willing to know more about his personal life. According to The Sun, Derek was married to Kellie Chauvin, who is a former radiologist and beauty queen.

The outlet also states that in 2018, Kellie emerged as the winner of Mrs. Minnesota and has served as a translator at multiple hospitals. She has also been a real estate agent for Re/Max and has offered financial support to nonprofit organizations and other kinds of businesses. She started her career at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis as an intern, as per Independent.

Kellie spent her childhood in Thailand after her family moved there in 1977. They later shifted to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, giving them the identity of American citizens. According to the Independent, Kellie's parents got her married to a man named Kujay Xiong when she was only 18, and they divorced after 10 years when Kellie became a victim of domestic abuse.

While speaking to the Twin Cities Pioneer Press, Kellie addressed her initial days of struggle since she was not fluent in English. She revealed the reasons for the same and said:

"My parеnts didn't want us lеaving thе housе bеcausе thеy didn't trust thе world. You land into this brand-nеw world and you don't know what to еxpеct, and so wе wеrе always kеpt insidе."

Derek Chauvin and Kellie Chauvin met for the first time at the Hennepin County Medical Center when the former accompanied an arrested individual for a checkup. The duo began dating and tied the knot in 2010. They did not have any children until they divorced in 2021. Also, Kellie had two children from her previous marriage.

Kellie Chauvin's marriage to Derek was badly affected after George Floyd's murder

Derek Chauvin and Kellie Chauvin were happily married for 10 years until George Floyd was murdered in 2020, and the duo's marriage was reportedly affected for unknown reasons. Independent states that Kellie appealed for divorce the same month Floyd died.

The initial divorce settlements did not work out, so the duo equally divided the remaining money in their bank account. In February 2021, the divorce was finalized.

Expand Tweet

After Derek's arrest on murder charges in 2020, Kellie appeared for an interview with The Daily Mail, saying that she supports a fair trial for her ex-husband despite that the arrest reportedly left a bad impact on her life and she was unable to find a job. She allegedly changed her name and refused to disclose anything about the same as she preferred to keep herself away from the case.

Derek Chauvin served in the Minneapolis Police Department in the past. However, there were several complaints filed against him at the Civilian Review Authority and the Office of Police Conduct in Minneapolis, and all of them were linked to different cases.

CNN states that in June 2021, Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and a half years, and he pleaded guilty to the charges of George Floyd's murder in December of the same year. The Star Tribune states that the video of George's murder featured Derek putting his knee on the victim's neck for a few minutes until he lost consciousness and died.