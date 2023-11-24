“Nothing about this looks safe”: Huge crowds swarming BLACKPINK members during their arrival at the Korea airport sparks safety concerns

BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé arrived at the Incheon International Airport on November 23, 2023, after completing their overseas schedule. While band member Lisa was also present at the event in Buckingham Palace in London, she didn't return to South Korea with the other members. They were accompanied by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and the First Lady of the country, Kim Keon-hee at the event.

Upon learning about the group's arrival, fans and the press started gathering at the Incheon International Airport to catch a glimpse of the band. When they arrived at the airport, the three members were met with a crowd of fans and media who swarmed them making them look cornered and uncomfortable.

Fans took to social media to raise concerns about the safety of the idols with many stating that the band members being swarmed didn't look safe.

"Respect their personal space": Fans wants security to take better care of the BLACKPINK members

Initially, when Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé arrived at Incheon International Airport fans were unaware of their presence and they got lost in the crowd. However, upon the arrival of the BLACKPINK members' security team and bodyguards, the three were surrounded by fans who desperately wanted to get close to them and take pictures.

This led to Jisoo getting left behind a little while Jennie covered her face waving to fans and accepting gifts while protecting herself from getting too close to them. Even the fans were being pushed as they tried to get closer to the members which only raised safety concerns for all three members. After a while, as the crowd subsided, the members continued greeting fans and accepting their gifts with smiles.

The video soon circulated online and had fans raising concerns about the band members' safety. Some stated that Incheon International Airport is known for being crowded by obsessive fans and media. They claimed that the security team of YG Entertainment should have taken better precautionary measures regarding the BLACKPINK members' safety and protected them from unwanted situations.

BLINKs also noticed how BLACKPINK's Rosé was acting as the bodyguard of Jennie in the midst of the crowd and thought that it was wholesome. Others wondered where Lisa was and came to the conclusion that she must be in Paris.

Fans also expressed how infuriating it is to see obsessive fans invading idols' personal space. They stated that the band's agency needed to provide more guards for them as hiring three or four wasn't good enough.

Rolling Stone reported that BLACKPINK was in London where King Charles presented the four of them with honorary Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE). They were given the award on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, to honor their support of campaigns that highlighted climate change.