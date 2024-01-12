"She literally had to fight for her life": Normandy High School fight video goes viral, sparks outrage as student suffers seizure 

Normandy High School student will potentially face criminal charges after a horrifying school fight between a student and an elderly teacher was caught on camera. The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, outside of a Normandy High School classroom in Missouri.

The video shared on multiple social media platforms, including Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, showed a 65-year-old teacher identified as Sheryl Rogers getting repeatedly pummeled by a student after the teacher allegedly prevented the student from accessing anti-seizure medication.

Neighbourhood Talk, citing witnesses at the scene, wrote the student was attempting to get her seizure medication from a locker when Rodgers allegedly told her to wait. The student who refused to comply allegedly pushed past the teacher, prompting her to approach the student.

While it is unknown how the incident escalated to a physical altercation, the video showed the student and the teacher struggling with a bag in a locker hallway. As the duo can be seen engaging in physical combat on the floor, multiple people intervene to break up the fight.

Normandy fight video sparks outrage (Image via The Neoghborhood Talk/Instagram)

As the student and teacher are escorted away, the former begins to have a seizure and the staff tries to assist her through the medical emergency. In the wake of the incident, the Normandy High School student fight video has gone viral online, triggering a wave of outrage from people, who came out in support of the student. A social media user wrote:

"She literally had to fight for her life.”

Normandy High School fight video sparks divisive reactions online

Expand Tweet

The Normandy High School fight video has triggered a wave of backlash online after a student was seen attacking an elderly teacher Sheryl Rogers, who allegedly prevented the female student from accessing her anti-seizure medication from the locker.

The teacher supposedly asked the student to wait, seemingly to check the medication. The student who refused to comply then allegedly attacked the teacher.

Expand Tweet

In response to the incident, several people came out in support of the student, who was seen lying on the ground, having a seizure after she was escorted away from the fight. A social media user somone opined:

“But refusing somebody seizure meds and then proceeding to have a seizure afterwards gotta be an attempted murder charge.”

Normandy fight video sparks outrage (Image via The Neoghborhood Talk/Instagram)

Another netizen concurred with the opinion and slammed the teacher for putting a student in a seemingly life-threatening situation. MScat 215 said:

“Disgusting to put that child in a situation where she had to fight especially for life-saving medication.”

Normandy fight video sparks outrage (Image via The Neoghborhood Talk/Instagram)

Expand Tweet

However, a few social media users stated that a refusal was no excuse to violently beat a teacher. Multiple netizens stated that the student should have gone to the school nurse, who should have owned the child’s prescribed medication.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Normandy High School is investigating the fight between a student and a teacher

Meanwhile, in a statement, the school said that they are investigating the incident and assisting the police with their investigation.

“The administration is taking this matter seriously and is fully cooperating with local law enforcement. Additionally, we have launched an internal investigation to gather all the necessary facts surrounding the incident, and appropriate actions will be taken based on the findings of these investigations.”

Greg Stanton, another teacher and Sheryl's spouse informed KSDK that Sheryl Rogers reported to the police that the incident took place after the student who had left class came back to get her book bag. When Rogers asked the student to wait, the student allegedly pushed past the teacher to grab her bookbag and attacked her.

KSDK, citing police, reported the student will probably face criminal charges, which will be sought through the St. Louis County Juvenile Courts.