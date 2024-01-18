What did Eric Eiswert say? Pikesville High School principal's allegedly racist and antisemitic audio clip goes viral, leaves internet baffled

Pikesville High School principal Eric Eiswert is under fire after an audio clip laced with racist and antisemitic comments surfaced online. In the clip shared by Instagram account The Neighborhood Talk, a person whom online users alleged was Eric Eiswert, was heard targeting the school’s teachers, black students and Jews in the community in a rant.

In the audio, a person alleged to be Eric Eiswert addresses Assistant Principal Kathy Albert and appears audibly frustrated about the test scores of African American students and the inadequacies of teachers at his school. It is important to note the clip appears to be choppy and spliced together since there is a telling pause between each sentence.

It begins with a person purported to be Eiswert declaring that he’s the principal of the school. In the alleged audio, Eric Eiswert then suddenly declares that he’s in the company of halfwits who are unable to perform the simple task of making the black students meet the grade expectations.

“You know I seriously don’t understand why I have to constantly put up with these dumb a**es! Between these ungrateful Black kids who can’t test their way out of a paper bag, or these teachers who just don’t understand, or these teachers who don’t get it, how hard is it to get these students to meet their grade level expectations?”

In the audio, the individual names two teachers, allegedly saying they should never have been hired and another person whom he threatens:

“I’m going to drag his black a** one way or another, I’m going to get something to stick to.”

Eric Eiswert then allegedly went on to target the Jews, stating if he heard one more complaint, he was going to "join the other side":

“I’m just so sick of the inadequacies of these people. And if I have to get one more complaint from one more Jew in this community, I’m going to join the other side. Kathy, I’m done.”

Netizens react to Pikesville High School principal Eric Eiswert's alleged racist and antisemitic comments

The Pikesville High School principal Eric Eiswert’s racist and antisemitic audio clip has now gone viral and stunned social media users. The clip has been shared and viewed over a hundred thousand times online, generating a volley of comments.

A parent, Davina McCain, whose son is a student at Pikesville High, told WJZ that Eric Eiswert should be fired from his job.

"He needs to be removed from the school ASAP. To hear him say that about kids? That's horrible. I mean, absolutely horrible."

Officials question the authenticity of the clip

A few netizens, along with Billy Burke, the executive director of the union that represents Baltimore County administrators believe that the clip was an AI-generated audio. According to Neighborhood talk, Burke stated:

“We believe that it is AI generated. He did not say that.”

WJZ also reported that they couldn’t verify the authenticity of the clip. The belief seemingly stemmed from the quality of the clip, which appeared disjointed and spliced together to form a coherent paragraph.

WJZ also obtained copies of letters sent by Baltimore County Schools where the superintendent said the statements in the clip do not reflect the values of the school, adding they could not confirm if the recording was legitimate but were investigating the incident.

When WJZ attempted to speak to Eric Eiswert at his home, they were reportedly met with a person who spoke to them through the front door and asked:

"He wants to know what side you're on, I guess. Nobody is going to believe his story anyway, so it doesn't really matter."

Per his LinkedIn, Eiswert, who graduated from Frostburg State University with a degree in political science and government, has been with Baltimore County Public Schools since 2009.