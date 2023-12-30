"What people will do for a few interactions": Canserbero morgue video surfaces online, sparks outrage 

The ex-manager of popular Venezuelan rapper Canserbero has now confessed to the latter's murder, eight years after his 2015 death was ruled a suicide. In light of the revelation, a video from the morgue in which the artist was kept has now surfaced online.

Canserbero, considered one of the 50 greatest artists in the history of rap by Rolling Stone magazine, was found dead at the age of 26 in 2015. At the time, investigators determined the rapper had killed his producer, Carlos Molnar, in a knife fight in the middle of a psychotic break triggered by schizophrenia before throwing himself from a tenth-floor window.

Eight years after the incident, a reopened police investigation led to Canserbero’s former manager, Natalia Améstica, confessing to carrying out both murders and staging the suicide with the help of her brother Guillermo Améstica.

On the heels of the shocking confession, some netizens decided to capitalize on the sensational development and began circulating the Canserbero morgue video online. The graphic video, shared by user @byronlizanog on X (formerly known as Twitter), showed the artist laid up on a slab.

Canserbero morgue video triggers backlash online

In a stunning development on Tuesday, December 26, Venezuelan Attorney-General Tarek William Saab released video statements from Canserbero’s former manager, Natalia Améstica, admitting to murdering the artist and his producer, Carlos Molnar, with whom she had been in a long-term relationship.

She also confessed to staging the scene to look like a suicide with the help of her brother, Guillermo Améstica. The suspects also revealed a police coverup where multiple people from law enforcement, including a morgue technician, helped back up the homicide-suicide hypothesis in exchange for money.

In the wake of the confession, a Canserbero morgue video surfaced online, sparking outrage among netizens, who slammed people transgressing ethical boundaries to gain a few followers.

Reacting to the video posted by Bob Gangster, social media user Jordan Belfort blasted the disseminator of the clip. The tweet translated to English read:

"What need is there to publish this? Have a minimum of respect for your family and your memory.”

Echoing the statement, another user Perez criticized the clip. The translated tweet read:

"I mean, the video that they published without any respect towards his family of Mr. In the conditions in which they left him to show his genitals, showing it like that was irrelevant..."

Meanwhile, another netizen Pedro Vilaria warned people from circulating the video by reminding them of the consequences by invoking a similar incident where a person accused of disseminating several images of the body of Venezuela deputy Robert Serra was arrested. Vilaria said:

“I recommend not spreading images. Remember this case: "Venezuela arrests the alleged disseminator of photos of the body of Congressman Serra.”

Another netizen Vicky pointed out the artist deserves some respect after slamming people who were sharing the video for amusement. The tweet translated into English read:

"I imagine seeing so many people sharing the video of their body, some making fun of it by making jokes. anserbero was a great person who deserves RESPECT."

Others posted their traumatized reactions after watching the clip.

What happened to the rapper

The confession comes in the wake of the Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office reopening the investigation into the rapper’s death earlier this year. Detailing a motive for the crime, Natalia Améstica told investigators she was enraged after learning Canserbero intended to fire her and had also argued with him and Molnar over the organizational expenses generated by the rapper’s tour in Chile in 2015.

She said that she decided to carry out the murder on January 19, 2015, when the victims visited her home in the city of Maracay to shoot a video. At the time, she reportedly laced their tea with a powerful tranquilizer, anxiolytic, before repeatedly stabbing the victims.

Améstica then reportedly contacted her brother to help her clean up the crime scene, and he showed up at her home with three officers from the Venezuelan intelligence agency Sebin.

The officers reportedly stabbed both men several times before beating Canserbero’s face to make it appear the duo was in a knife fight, and then asked her to throw the rapper out the window to back the murder-suicide theory.