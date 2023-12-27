What happened to Canserbero? Venezuelan rapper murder revelation explained as suspects’ confessions emerge 

The 26-year-old Venezuelan musician Canserbero and his record producer Carlos Molnar both passed away in January 2015. Now, nearly 9 years after his untimely demise, which was earlier considered a murder-suicide, it has been revealed by the Venezuelan Public Prosecutor’s Office that it was a double homicide.

According to Billboard, the new ruling comes in the wake of confessions from Canserbero’s manager and Molnar’s partner Maria Natalia Amestica, and her brother Guillermo Amestica – both of whom pled guilty to double murders.

The revelation was posted on the official website of the Venezuelan Public Prosecutor’s Office on December 26, which also stated that “110 investigative steps were taken and 13 trips were made to Maracay [crime site] to gather the new evidence that allowed the case to be clarified.”

Exploring, in detail, the confessions of Canserbero’s murderers

Nine years after the fateful death of rapper Canserbero (whose real name is Tirone Jose Gonzalez Orama) and Carlos Molnar, Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab, who has been overseeing the case since the beginning, reopened it in November 2023.

On Tuesday, after a month’s inquiry and interrogation, Saab received full confessions from the murderers, Maria Natalia Amestica and Guillermo Amestica. Saab shared three confession videos on his official X account where the suspects were seen pleading guilty to the crimes in Spanish.

“It is 1:30 in the morning on December 19, 2023. I am making this video to publicly confess my responsibility for the double homicide of Carlos Molnar and Tirone González ‘Canserbero’,” the confession began in the first video spanning 4:40 minutes.

According to the translation provided by Billboard, Maria said that on the evening of January 19, 2015, she had stabbed Canserbero and Molnar after poisoning their tea at her Maracay apartment.

She also added that she killed them out of work-related anger, which began a month before the incident when she discovered that she would not be reimbursed for tickets she bought to Canserbero’s tour or her job as a marketing agent. Subsequently, she also found out that the rapper no longer wanted her to be his manager.

Maria further added how her brother Guillermo and three officers from the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin) helped her to change the crime scene, in exchange for $1,000 each. Together, they made it appear as if Canserbero killed Molnar and then himself.

In the second video, Guillermo corroborated all the things said by his sister and further added important details to the evidence.

“She poured into the tea she gave them a total of 10 milligrams [of Alpram] previously made into a powder to dilute in that tea, resulting in both of them falling asleep within minutes of ingesting that beverage,” he mentioned.

In the third video, the Amestica siblings together explained how the murder happened. Maria recalled that she stabbed her partner thrice in the kitchen, before moving on to the living room sofa where the Vida singer was lying unconscious. She stabbed the rapper twice on the side.

Following this, she called up her brother who brought help in the form of Sebin officials, who staged it as murder-suicide.

“Guillermo stabbed Molnar and gave Canserbero’s body a blow with a pipe that disfigured his face, to simulate a fight between them,” they stated.

Finally, they dumped Canserbero’s dead body out of the window of the tenth floor, the brother and the Sebin officials left the crime scene, and Maria called up the neighbors seeking help and pretending to have discovered the crime.

The last confession footage also saw Guillermo confess how the commission of the Scientific Criminal and Criminalistic Investigations Corps (CICPC) arrived on the scene to gather evidence and immediately figured out that the crime scenes were staged. This is when they demanded $10,000 to cover up the truth and officially claim that the Es epico rapper stabbed Molnar, before committing suicide.

The confessions come in the wake of the rapper’s family and friends demanding the reopening of the case for the last few months, following which it happened last month. His corpse was exhumed for fresh analysis, as per Yahoo!

So far, six people, including the Amestica siblings have been arrested by Venezuelan law enforcement for the double murders, while many are still on the run. Warrants have also been issued for the accomplices.

Regarded as one of the greatest Spanish-language rappers of all time, Canserbero was known for writing dark lyrics focusing on the violence in Venezuela and his real-world experiences.