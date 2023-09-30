Saw X editing reportedly probed neighbors to call the police

When it comes to pushing the limits of horror, Saw X goes beyond its ability to terrify. The film's editing was so realistic that ne­ighbors actually called 911, believing someone was undergoing torture.

As movie­ editor Steve Forn focused on perfecting the sound de­sign for a particularly intense scene­, he was interrupted by police­ at his doorstep. Unbeknownst to the ne­ighbors, the blood-curdling screams and cries of agony were part of the chilling soundscape created for Saw X.

Director Kevin Greutert confirmed that as soon as the Police discovered that it was a part of filming, they started laughing. This storyline further adds to the film’s alarming realism and makes it a benchmark for the horror genre generally. In fact, Saw X has undoubtedly reshaped horror; now it is the kind of local happening one can’t help but notice.

Why did Saw X's film shooting witness neighbors resort to a police probe?

It's common for people to peep into shooting scenes when they happen near the neighborhood provided the gruesome genre of the movie it becomes evident for locals to suspect the reality brewing in the name of shooting. The 10th installment in the horror franchise, Saw X, became a victim of such investigation by the locals and the police.

The latest movie encompassed several odious scenes the franchise has ever witnessed. The grisly movie, Saw X, involves torture traps and revolves around a titular character, John Kramer who holds people wicked people captive and attempts to jeopardize the lives of the unfortunate. These people get kidnapped by him in the movie and often require them to lose body parts in order to survive.

One of the scenes in the movie depicted Kramer's victim's eyes being attached to long tubes further imbuing the scene with gore elements. This particular scene became a spot of doubt for the locals living around the shooting location and led to Saw X Assistant Editor, Steve Forn, getting probed by the police authorities as he was editing the clip and the volume was extremely high which worried neighbors reporting that "someone's being tortured to death in here".

Upon arriving at the sce­ne, the police e­ncountered Forn, who promptly provided a cle­ar explanation. He reassure­d them that the unsettling noise­s were intentional aspects of the movie's sound design and e­ven extended an invitation for the officers to witness it themselves. The movie director, Kevin Greutert further clarified the scene during an interview with NME and stated:

"There was a knock at the door. We have the doorbell [camera] video of the police walking up, [Forn answering the door] and the police saying, ‘The neighbours [have been] calling and saying someone’s being tortured to death in here."A nd [Forn] was like, ‘Actually, I’m just working on a movie… You can come in and see it if you want.’”

While narrating the incident he summed it as a "pretty funny story" and further added that the cops started laughing as soon as they witnessed the truth and were intrigued by the realistic performance by the actors in the film that compelled neighbors to take action.

More about the ongoing horror movie: Cast and plot explored

The horror thriller movie features a stellar cast with similar faces including Tobin Bell playing the titular character of John Kramer aka the Jigsaw. Joining him are Shawnee Smith as Amanda Young, Synnove Macody Lund as Dr. Cecilia, Renata Vaca as Gabriela, Steven Brand as Parker Sears, and many more notable actors who further enriched the narrative.

The official synopsis of Saw X as per IMDb, reads:

"A sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable."

Saw X released on September 28, 2023, is currently streaming in theatres.