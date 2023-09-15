Saw X cast list and characters explored

The iconic Saw franchise is coming back to theaters with the highly anticipated horror film Saw X on Friday, September 29, 2023. The movie is the tenth installment in the iconic Saw franchise and follows John Kramer, who sets off to Mexico in order to find a cure for his cancer. He soon realizes that the entire operation is a huge scam, following which he turns to his serial killer avatar to catch the culprits.

Take a look at the synopsis of the film, as per the movie's official website,

''John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game. Set between the events of SAW I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps.''

Saw X cast is led by Tobin Bell, along with many other actors playing supporting roles. The movie is directed by Kevin Greutert and written by Peter Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg.

Tobin Bell and others to star in new horror movie Saw X

1) Tobin Bell as John Kramer

Tobin Bell reprises his lead role as John Kramer in Saw X. Kramer is looking to find a cure for his cancer. He travels to Mexico to discover that the entire operation is a scam orchestrated by con artists looking to target vulnerable people. John then decides to hunt down the culprits and seek justice in his own twisted way. Tobin Bell looks stunning in the lead role, and it'll be interesting to see how his character evolves throughout the film.

Apart from the Saw franchise, he's known for his performances in various other popular films and shows like Days of Our Lives, Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman, Gates of Darkness, and many more.

2) Shawnee Smith as Amanda Young

Shawnee Smith returns as Amanda Young in the new horror movie. Her relationship with John is one of the major aspects of the franchise, and it'll be fascinating to watch how her character will be explored in the movie. Shawnee Smith has received critical acclaim for her performance as Amanda over the years.

She's also starred in Savannah Sunrise, Anger Management, and Becker, to name a few.

3) Synnøve Macody Lund as Cecilia Pederson

Synnøve Macody Lund dons the role of Cecilia Pederson in Saw X. Apart from that, not many other details regarding her character are known at this point, but she's expected to play a crucial role in the story.

Macody Lund is known for her appearances in Ragnarok, Riviera, and The Girl in the Spider's Web, among many more.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the film also stars numerous others in major supporting roles like:

Steven Brand as Parker Sears

Michael Beach as Henry Kessler

Paulette Hernandez as Valentina

Viewers can head to theaters on Friday, September 29, 2023, to watch Saw X.