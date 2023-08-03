What happened to Ariana Viera? Miss Venezuela dies aged 26 in tragic car accident

Miss Venezuela Ariana Viera recently passed away at the age of 26 after suffering severe injuries following a car crash that happened in Florida on July 13, 2023. She reportedly fell asleep while driving and slammed her vehicle into a truck.

Ariana's mother Vivian Ochoa recently shared Instagram posts in memory of her daughter. Vivian wrote in an Instagram post three days after the accident that her daughter was loved by everyone who knew her.

"I hoped to leave you all in order to leave, if I'll go you worry your mother, your brothers and your tata, now that Carmelo arrived you left q can fulfill your role to protect us, I would not want a replacement daughter only the you wanted them both, you didn't have to go," she shared.

In another post shared on July 25, Vivian stated that a mother's love cannot be replaced with anything else.

"Thank you everyone for your help and contribution, we are trying to bring Ariana's dad to this country so we can conclude this painful process by scattering his ashes where she asked."

Ariana Viera's mother reveals more details about what happened to her daughter

Ariana Viera was driving her car on July 13, 2023, when she reportedly fell asleep and rammed it into another vehicle. In an interview with Telemundo 31 on July 22, her mother Vivian Ochoa said that her daughter was suffering from fatigue after working a long schedule, which eventually led to the accident. She added:

"She helped too many people. She stopped doing anything to help you or to listen to you without knowing… Always there for her friends, for her brothers, for her mother."

Ochoa stated that Viera was helped on the spot by the paramedics and although she was revived twice, she died before she could reach the hospital. Ochoa said that they were trying to acquire a humanitarian visa for Ariana's father, who lives in Peru, so that he could attend the cremation. But he could not get his visa approved in time.

Ochoa also launched a GoFundMe page to collect funds for her daughter's memorial. The description mentioned Ariana's accident and requested everyone to make contributions to the memorial. The page aims to collect $50,000 and donations worth $29,600 have been made so far.

The GoFundMe page launched by Ariana Viera's mother (Image via GoFundMe)

Ariana was preparing for her participation in a beauty contest in New York City before her death. The comments section of Ochoa's posts has been flooded with tributes from people.

Ariana Viera was the CEO of Full House Cleaning Service

Ariana Viera was representing Venezuela at the Miss Latin America of the World. The competition was scheduled to be held in the Dominican Republic in October this year.

She pursued a career in real estate and was the CEO of Full House Cleaning Service. Viera was also active on Instagram with around 18,000 followers. Her posts frequently featured her posing in different outfits at various locations.