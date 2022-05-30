Who was Justin Hardy? #HardyStrong GoFundMe page raises more than $120,000 after Washington University star dies aged 22

Washington University basketball player Justin Hardy recently passed away at the age of 22. Hardy died on Sunday morning following a long battle with stomach cancer. His father, Bob, paid tribute to his son on Twitter and wrote:
“After 13 months of courageously redefining what it means to live with cancer, Justin passed peacefully early this morning, Sunday, May 29th. Visitation and celebration events will be held on Thursday and Friday this week. More details will be provided soon."
Bob asked everyone to make donations to the #HardyStrong GoFundMe that would be used for medical and memorial expenses. A portion of the contributions will be put towards the HardyStrong Scholarship, a fund for high school graduates competing athletically in college.
Everything known about Justin Hardy
Justin Hardy was diagnosed with stomach cancer in April 2021 and completed a summer internship at the time, tutored students in the fall, and graduated in December 2021. He recovered from 50 pounds of weight loss to play college basketball.
Justin received an award in New Orleans over the NCAA Final Four weekend that recognized a year of achievement. He won the Perry Wallace Most Courageous Award from the United States Basketball Writers Association for refusing to let a terminal prognosis sidetrack his immediate plans.
He delivered a speech in New Orleans to explain the mental approach that helped him overcome physical obstacles. He said:
“I don’t go two or three minutes without thinking about the fact that this is my life and something that is going to stick with me forever. But I have a lot to be grateful for, and I can’t let all of that negativity consume my thoughts.”
He added that everything will be fine in life if people look at it with optimism. He stated that he took that to heart and thought it was one of the reasons he was able to do all he did.
Justin graduated with a degree in Business Administration while playing basketball for the Bears. He was the second-leading scorer on the team last season and was named to the University Athletic Association's first team. His battle with cancer was an inspiration for the team.
Hardy underwent surgery last summer and recovered well to start the basketball season in November. He also underwent chemotherapy as the season progressed and didn’t miss a game until he was diagnosed with Covid-19.
However, he had to skip his games when cancer and a new therapy took over and he entered the final regular-season game at Washington University. He missed the team’s two NCAA Tournament games.
His story became famous and ESPN documented his achievements. Basketball analyst Dick Vitale also offered his support and said the impact Justin had on those in his life was reflected in the Most Courageous Award that he received in New Orleans. Six current and former teammates, alongside Washington coach Pat Juckem and Hardy’s high school coach, traveled to join his parents, Bob and Karen, while he accepted his award.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Justin Hardy became a popular name in all these years for being a successful basketball player and for his inspirational battle with cancer and Covid-19. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death:
As mentioned earlier, a GoFundMe page has been launched under Hardy’s name, and it has collected around $124,696 so far.