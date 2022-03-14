What did Jane Campion say at Critics Choice Awards? Controversial acceptance speech sparks outrage on Twitter

Jane Campion stirred the internet while making her acceptance speech for best director at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, March 13, when she passed a snide comment about tennis legend duo Venus and Serena Williams.

Delilah Gray @delilah__gray Will Mavity @mavericksmovies Jane Campion accepting her #CriticsChoiceAwards for Best Director saying “Venus and Serena you’re marvels but you don’t have to compete against the men like I do” Jane Campion accepting her #CriticsChoiceAwards for Best Director saying “Venus and Serena you’re marvels but you don’t have to compete against the men like I do” https://t.co/eQZpabGI9V Jane Campion accomplished something very impressive, but instead of highlighting the fact that female directors need to be honored, accepted, and seen more - she takes a jab at Serena and Venus? Girl, why you perpetuating comparing women in unnecessary ways? I don’t get it. twitter.com/mavericksmovie… Jane Campion accomplished something very impressive, but instead of highlighting the fact that female directors need to be honored, accepted, and seen more - she takes a jab at Serena and Venus? Girl, why you perpetuating comparing women in unnecessary ways? I don’t get it. twitter.com/mavericksmovie…

While making her speech, Campion acknowledged and mentioned some powerful women who have fought their way to the top. She gave a shoutout to Halle Berry, Kristen Dunst, as well as the Williams sisters, during her speech. However, this did not stop her from making problematic remarks regarding the tennis legends, comments that disregarded years of sexism as well as racism the duo have faced in their careers. Campion said,

“What an honor to be in the room with you. I’d also just like to give my love out to my fellow — the guys. And Serena and Venus, you are such marvels. However, you do not play against the guys, like I have to.”

Not only was the director's statement made in bad taste, but it was also factually incorrect. Serena and Venus Williams have indeed faced men on the tennis court, winning several titles in mixed doubles competitions.

The internet has exploded with comments regarding the director's remarks, with fans condemning Campion's speech and calling it peak white feminism. Her comments regarding the Williams sisters were not just inaccurate but also uncalled for.

blkhotti @missblknhot Jane Campion minimizing Venus and Serena's plights against racism to magnify her plights against sexism is peak white feminism. Jane Campion minimizing Venus and Serena's plights against racism to magnify her plights against sexism is peak white feminism.

Andy @andywritesstuff I am the most tennis-hating dude ever, but even I know Venus and Serena have been smashing it in mixed doubles for years. Jane Campion wants to wash her mouth out, and everyone who clapped her shite too. I am the most tennis-hating dude ever, but even I know Venus and Serena have been smashing it in mixed doubles for years. Jane Campion wants to wash her mouth out, and everyone who clapped her shite too.

I’ma Do Me…You do You in 2022! 💛🐝⚖️🍑 @ish_not Even though Venus and Serena clapped and smiled through Jane Campion being a whole Karen The Klown…the point is that they shouldn’t have to. I’m still in awe of the absolute lack of self awareness and reality of that whole hot mess Even though Venus and Serena clapped and smiled through Jane Campion being a whole Karen The Klown…the point is that they shouldn’t have to. I’m still in awe of the absolute lack of self awareness and reality of that whole hot mess

Though Serena and Venus were seen clapping and smiling throughout the speech, Campion's statement regarding them was indeed unfair and uncalled for and was an attempt at invalidating the prowess of the tennis legends.

Who is Jane Campion?

Jane Campion is a New Zealand director, screenwriter, and producer who became the first woman to be nominated twice for the Academy Award for Best Director. She was also the first female filmmaker to receive the Palme d'Or for The Piano (1993) which also won her the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Her 2021 film The Power of the Dog landed the director a number of accolades. She won the Silver Lion award for directing the film at the 78th Venice International Film Festival and also bagged the Critics Choice Award for best director. Campion beat Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza, Kenneth Branagh for Belfast, Guillermo del Toro for Nightmare Alley, Steven Spielberg for West Side Story, and Denis Villeneuve for Dune to take away the award on Sunday.

Jane Campion is also known for directing the films An Angel at My Table (1990), Holy Smoke! (1998), and Bright Star (2009).

