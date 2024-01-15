"Young Dolph fans doing this": Picture of Big Jook bleeding out sparks outrage in wake of Memphis restaurant shooting

Anthony "Big Jook" Mims was killed following a shooting on Saturday, January 13, 2024, outside Perignon's Restaurant & Event Centre in Memphis, Tennessee. Another person was also injured in the shooting. The incident occurred when Jook, the rapper Yo Gotti's brother, was walking out after attending a funeral service for his late uncle, Eric Eugene Bovan.

Police are currently looking to nail down a suspect in what they have described as a "targeted attack." Meanwhile, netizens alleged that the shooting was connected to the 2021 death of the Memphis rapper Young Dolph, Gotti's former music rival. The rapper was gunned down outside a local cookie store just 14 minutes down the road from where Big Jook was shot and killed.

Soon after Big Jook was shot, the videos and photos of the scene began circulating online with many viewing and sharing them further. However, some netizens slammed those who were unconcerned about the traumatic ramifications of spreading violent content online.

The video has now sparked widespread outrage online, prompting netizens to allege the video was circulated by Young Dolph fans. An X user @GREEZYP2K14 claimed that Yong Dolph's fans were the ones who were sharing the pictures and videos. However, the people sharing the videos haven't been identified.

“Yall really on this app posting pics of Big Jook's dead body on here, like people won't get traumatized from it. Not me but what if a kid who's on this app and so infatuated with what's trending sees that? And these are Young Dolph fans doing this, nobody affiliated with this man.” The X user said.

Big Jook's death video sparks outrage online

Anthony "Big Jook" Mims was shot and killed in Memphis on January 13, 2024. Pictures and videos of his body covered in blood and lying on the street have been circulating online which has triggered an outrage online. The pictures showed Big Jook bleeding as he lay on the ground while people gathered around him.

Trigger warning: The following media contains graphic imagery that some viewers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised

The clips have triggered a volley of comments from netizens slamming people sharing violent content online. Many believed that the videos and photos were circulated by Young Dolph's fans. This has sparked outrage online, with several people slamming Young Dolph fans over their unsympathetic response to the incident.

However, it wasn't confirmed who began sharing the photos and videos initially. People took to social media to say that they were praying for Yo Gotti and his family while others slammed who they thought were Dolph's fans.

Big Jook shared an eerie message just hours before his death

Big Jook, who had a very close relationship with his brother Yo Gotti, was linked to the latter’s record label Collective Music Group founded in 2012. The label has gone on to sign a number of successful artists, including Moneybagg, Blac Youngsta, and GloRilla. Jook reportedly promoted artists on the label.

In the wake of the incident, social media is rife with speculations concerning Jook’s murder. As mentioned earlier, some even suggested the incident was related to the death of his brother's rival, Young Dolph in 2021. Online users allege Jook is an associate of Hernandez Govan, the man indicted for hiring Dolph’s shooters.

The speculation intensified after several people pointed out Big Jook Mims took to Instagram and shared an eerie warning to stay vigilant just hours before his death. In his last post, Jook shared a clip of himself standing next to a Christmas tree before walking out of the building.

"They don’t want to face you, they wanna snake you… Stay alert 2 stay alive watch your back at all times… Put snakes on the plate and eat great…" The caption read.

Shortly after, Jook was shot alongside another person while attending a funeral service for his uncle. While Jook was pronounced dead at the scene, the second victim was rushed to hospital and is in critical condition.

In a press conference on Sunday, MPD Deputy Chief Paul Wright Jr said that he believed that this was a targeted shooting. During the conference, Wright was asked about possible Young Dolph’s connection to the incident.

In response, Wright said they have yet to establish a connection at this time, but they are exploring the circumstances that led to the killing. Yo Gotti has yet to respond to his brother’s death.