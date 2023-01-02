"Showing us what millions and manifestations can do": Yo Gotti 2016 lyrics go viral as rapper goes official with Angela Simmons relationship

American rapper Yo Gotti sent his fans into a frenzy after he confirmed his relationship with businesswoman Angela Simmons.

On December 31, the 41-year-old star took to his Instagram handle to share a video that featured Simmons getting out of a Rolls-Royce in a black dress and evening gloves. Yo Gotti could be heard complimenting Simmons, saying, "You looking good," to which she replied, "Mmm thanks."

The video, which had Lil Baby and Fridayy’s Forever playing in the background, then showed the duo sitting in the car while enjoying a glass of champagne and toasting to 2023.

Captioning the clip, he wrote:

"Ain loss a crush since High School."

Several netizens took to social media to react to the rapper's post and an individual said:

"Gotti showing us what millions and manifestations can do"

Help Me!! @Iaingotit @Phil_Lewis_ Gotti showing us what millions and manifestations can do @Phil_Lewis_ Gotti showing us what millions and manifestations can do

Yo Gotti's song Down in the DM hinted at his crush on Angela Simmons

Yo Gotti sent his fans into a frenzy after confirming his relationship with Angela Simmons. Individuals recalled that he openly professed his love for her in the past. In 2016, he released his song Down in the DM, which bagged the 13th position on Billboard Hot 100. In it, he stated:

“And I just followed Angela (Simmons) / Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons / They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold’ / F**k it, I’m gon’ let the world know (goals)."

The Act Right rapper also spoke about Simmons in his 2017 song, Save It For Me, which featured Chris Brown. In it, he admitted that Simmons' engagement with her then-partner, Sutton Tennyson, made him desire her more.

The lyrics mentioned:

“Passed my number to Angela / I thought I had her / Her n**a cuffed her, married, it made me madder/ I respect it, I’m moving on, but the truth is I want her badder / Maybe me sayin’ her name made him move faster.”

After Yo Gotti made his relationship with Angela Simmons Instagram official, netizens hailed the rapper. Several Twitter users congratulated him, stating that he manifested the relationship and got what he wanted.

One user also compared the duo to The Office's iconic couple, Jim and Pam, who ended up together after liking each other for several years.

liv. — señorita soul snatcher ❤️‍🔥 @_50kgold Yo Gotti really got Angela Simmons finally. That’s some wild persistence. Yo Gotti really got Angela Simmons finally. That’s some wild persistence.

Aphrodite ✨ @BombshellCole I bet Yo Gotti is going to treat Angela Simmons like an absolute queen. He’s had a crush on her for years. I bet Yo Gotti is going to treat Angela Simmons like an absolute queen. He’s had a crush on her for years.

Courtlyn “𝕮𝖔𝖚𝖗𝖙 𝕶𝖎𝖒” 💥 @TheCourtKim Yo Gotti really manifested Angela Simmons into his life + it’s honestly so damned cute. 🥺 Yo Gotti really manifested Angela Simmons into his life + it’s honestly so damned cute. 🥺

Shy @ShySaidSo Yo Gotti literally is dating Angela Simmons! He put in the work for that! When a man really wants you, he will do everything in his power to make it happen. Yo Gotti literally is dating Angela Simmons! He put in the work for that! When a man really wants you, he will do everything in his power to make it happen.

*Insert Clever Name Here* @_ChrisBlackwell Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons finally getting together is black cultures version of Pam and Jim from The Office.. Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons finally getting together is black cultures version of Pam and Jim from The Office.. https://t.co/ekVSZhV9Fx

TONI TONE @t0nit0ne Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti have made it Instagram Official. We love a manifestation success story! Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti have made it Instagram Official. We love a manifestation success story! ♥️ https://t.co/xHFAQdev4K

Nik. 🦄💜 @thee_bigdawg The fact Yo Gotti really manifested Angela lowkey fire lmao. She deleted all her posts and posted him. I know that’s right. The fact Yo Gotti really manifested Angela lowkey fire lmao. She deleted all her posts and posted him. I know that’s right.

chi. 🧋 @chitala_ I hope Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti stay together. I love a good love story 🥰 I hope Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti stay together. I love a good love story 🥰

Aside from posting the video, Yo Gotti also shared two pictures from his New Year celebrations with Angela Simmons. One of the images saw the rapper escorting the Supermodel star out of a black Rolls-Royce. Another showed the duo sharing a kiss while standing in front of the car.

The Rake It Up rapper and Simmons first sparked romance rumors in September 2022 when they were spotted spending time together at a nightclub while celebrating the latter's 35th birthday. There, she rapped to Gotti's Down in the DM.

In November 2022, Simmons fuelled the speculation when she posted a romantic picture with a mystery man, whose face was covered with a heart emoticon. Fans later discovered that the man's outfit was the same as Yo Gotti's, but nothing was official at the time.

Simmons shares a six-year-old son, Sutton Joseph Tennyson, with her ex-fiance Sutton Tennyson, who was fatally shot in 2018.

Poll : 0 votes